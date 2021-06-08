ORLANDO, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last few months we’ve noted the achievements of Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (RACMF:OTCQB) , a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement. Today, we’re pleased to update you on a significant event for the Company, and its transition to its new name, Fobi.

As of June 4, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has approved the Company's name change from Loop Insights Inc. to Fobi AI Inc., and trading symbol change from “MTRX” to “FOBI” on the TSXV.

But it’s more than a name change, or the end of an era.

Now it’s go time.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson was unequivocal about the turning point, stating that, “The rebranding process has been challenging, but with this key piece in place, we can now move forward as a truly enterprise data intelligence leader with the Fobi brand and ticker symbol to match. This also marks another key step in our goal of uplisting to the TSX later this year from the TSXV. As we turn the corner from successful POC’s to revenue generating contracts, we are perfectly positioned to capitalize on the digital and mobile transformation that is sweeping the globe.”

The simple paragraph lays out two potential bright spots for Fobi and its followers. First, a potential ascendance to the TSX in full should open many new doors including making the Company much more investable, especially to investors and institutions who won’t play at the TSX Venture level. This could lead to much more interest in the equity.

But aside from that, what we find compelling is CEO Anson’s remarks regarding capitalizing on the “digital and mobile transformation sweeping the globe.”

He’s spot on.

Fobi is definitely in the right place at the right time, and now with a name change in an industry that could be a game changer for marketing and engagement in a seemingly limitless number of industries.

About Fobi AI, Inc.

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.