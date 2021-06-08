Amicus Therapeutics Announces United Kingdom’s MHRA Grants Early Access to AT-GAA

Positive Scientific Opinion Includes MHRA Review of AT-GAA Phase 3 PROPEL Study Data

PHILADELPHIA and MARLOW, United Kingdom, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) to AT-GAA, the Company’s investigational two-component therapy for the treatment of Pompe disease. This positive opinion means that eligible adults living with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) who have received alglucosidase alfa for at least 2 years can now switch and have access to AT-GAA prior to marketing authorization in the UK.

The EAMS mechanism is intended to provide individuals in the UK who live with a life threatening or seriously debilitating condition early access to innovative and unlicensed medicines for which there is not yet marketing authorization and where there is a clear unmet medical need.

John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, stated, “We are pleased that the MHRA has recognized the potential of AT-GAA for individuals living with Late-Onset Pompe disease. This positive scientific opinion reaffirms that there is significant unmet medical need in Pompe disease today, and supports our strategy of advancing AT-GAA as quickly as possible to as many patients as possible. We are privileged to offer eligible patients in the UK access to this novel medicine prior to marketing authorization, reinforcing our commitment to people living with Pompe and other rare diseases.”

“The EAMS positive scientific opinion from the MHRA is an important development for people living with Late-Onset Pompe disease. Alternative treatment options that have the potential to have a meaningful impact in managing this devastating neuromuscular disease are desperately needed, and this decision will allow eligible patients access to AT-GAA at the earliest opportunity,” said Dr. Mark Roberts, Consultant Neurologist at the Greater Manchester Neurosciences Unit at Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust.