Baudax Bio’s ANJESO Achieves Formulary Listing at Over 100 Institutions in Less Than One Year on the Market

MALVERN, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that ANJESO (meloxicam) injection has achieved approvals at over 100 formularies across the U.S. in under one year of commercialization. ANJESO’s presence on formularies is expected to drive usage through regular availability at both hospitals and ambulatory care centers covered by these formularies.



“Over the past year, Baudax Bio has made significant progress with the ongoing commercial rollout of ANJESO. We have now achieved formulary listing at 100 institutions across the U.S., and we were able to secure these in less than one full year on the market,” said Gerri Henwood, President and CEO of Baudax Bio. “We continue to receive positive feedback from physicians and we continue to see increases in new accounts, units sold, reorder rates, and usage patterns across the surgical setting. We remain committed to the successful launch of ANJESO and are well prepared for the anticipated increase in demand as the marketplace moves toward a more normal pace of hospital procedures.”