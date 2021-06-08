 
Baudax Bio’s ANJESO Achieves Formulary Listing at Over 100 Institutions in Less Than One Year on the Market

MALVERN, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that ANJESO (meloxicam) injection has achieved approvals at over 100 formularies across the U.S. in under one year of commercialization. ANJESO’s presence on formularies is expected to drive usage through regular availability at both hospitals and ambulatory care centers covered by these formularies.

“Over the past year, Baudax Bio has made significant progress with the ongoing commercial rollout of ANJESO. We have now achieved formulary listing at 100 institutions across the U.S., and we were able to secure these in less than one full year on the market,” said Gerri Henwood, President and CEO of Baudax Bio. “We continue to receive positive feedback from physicians and we continue to see increases in new accounts, units sold, reorder rates, and usage patterns across the surgical setting. We remain committed to the successful launch of ANJESO and are well prepared for the anticipated increase in demand as the marketplace moves toward a more normal pace of hospital procedures.”

About ANJESO

ANJESO (meloxicam) injection is a proprietary, long-acting, preferential COX-2 inhibitor that possesses analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic activities, which are believed to be related to the inhibition of cyclooxygenase type 2 pathway (COX-2) and subsequent reduction in prostaglandin biosynthesis. ANJESO was launched in the U.S. in June 2020. ANJESO is indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Because of the delayed onset of analgesia, ANJESO alone is not recommended for use when rapid onset of analgesia is required. ANJESO is supported by two pivotal Phase III clinical efficacy trials, a large double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III safety trial and four Phase II clinical efficacy trials, as well as other safety studies. As a non-opioid, Baudax Bio believes ANJESO has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential, while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. ANJESO was designed using the NanoCrystal platform, a technology that enables enhanced bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. NanoCrystal is a registered trademark of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited (APIL).

