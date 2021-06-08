 
Mammoth Energy Releases Additional Information Regarding Work Performed in Puerto Rico

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it has posted to its website additional information addressing two documents recently released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”) that relate to hurricane repair work performed by Cobra Acquisitions LLC (“Cobra”) in Puerto Rico.

FEMA released a Determination Memorandum dated May 26, 2021, related to the first of two contracts Cobra successfully performed for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”). Cobra and PREPA executed the Emergency Master Service Agreement for PREPA’s Electrical Grid Repairs – Hurricane Maria on October 19, 2017 (the “Contract”). PREPA has 60 days from the receipt of FEMA’s Determination Memorandum to file an appeal.

In addition to the Determination Memorandum, the Company also recently obtained a draft Cost Analysis prepared by FEMA in response to the recommendation of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General (“OIG”) made in an OIG report dated July 3, 2019 (OIG-19-052). The OIG recommended that FEMA conduct a comprehensive analysis of Cobra’s Contract costs and disallow reimbursement to PREPA of any Cobra Contract costs that are not reasonable. In order to address the OIG recommendation, FEMA and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) analyzed the reasonableness of the actual Cobra costs for which PREPA is seeking reimbursement from FEMA.

Arty Straehla, chief executive officer of Mammoth commented, “Today, we release a fifth confirmation that the work performed by our subsidiary Cobra in Puerto Rico was both within the scope of the PREPA contract and was at a lower overall cost than other contractors on the island. This information, which is contained in reports produced by both FEMA and USACE, adds to previous confirmations, including (i) the FEMA Determination Memorandum dated December 23, 2017, (ii) the FEMA memorandum dated April 22, 2019, (iii) Emergency Contract – Cost Validation Report prepared by the Homeland Security Operational and Analysis Center dated March 28, 2019 (the 'Rand Report') and (iv) Freedom of Information Act data, all of which can be found on our website www.mammothenergy.com. The documentation continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need. In addition to this recently obtained information, we have also recently become aware in court filings made by PREPA that FEMA has obligated approximately $250 million for costs incurred under the second contract.”

