Calibre Mining Intercepts 13.83 g/t Gold Over 4.4 Metres, 11.37 g/t Gold Over 5.4 metres and 16.78 g/t Gold Over 2.8 Metres Within 10 Kilometres of the Libertad Mill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 80,000 metre, 2021 drilling program, highlighting results of exploration and resource expansion drilling at the Company’s Libertad concessions.

Highlights

Volcán Vein

  • 11.37 g/t Au over 5.4 metres ETW (“Estimated True Width”) from 61.4 metres (VN-21-026)
  • 9.26 g/t Au over 1.7 metres ETW from 76.9 metres (VN-21-030A)
  • 2.37 g/t Au over 6.2 metres ETW from 67.2 metres (VN-21-032)

Tranca Vein

  • 16.78 g/t Au over 2.8 metres ETW from 41.9 metres (TR-21-039)
  • 13.83 g/t Au over 4.4 metres ETW from 127.7 metres (TR-21-052)
  • 3.27 g/t Au over 4.1 metres ETW from 107.1 metres (TR-21-031)

2021 Calibre Drill Program

  • 16 drill rigs currently active on Calibre’s 100% owned properties
  • Calibre is guiding 170,000 – 180,000 ounces of gold production for the year, generating strong cash flows to self-fund new growth opportunities and an extensive 80,000 metre exploration and infill drilling program

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “We are excited to see some new high-grade zones emerging at Libertad. The district has produced over 1.9 million ounces of gold and we continue to identify opportunities for additional ore sources close to the Libertad mill. We are very encouraged by the initial results of our first pass drilling campaign along the Volcán trend where we’ve confirmed the presence of high-grade gold mineralization in at least two zones along a 1.5 kilometre vein system that to date remains largely unexplored.”

“Drilling at Tranca continues to delineate a zone of near surface gold mineralization with good potential for an open pit mineral resource. At Rosario, step-out drilling is testing the potential to extend the current gold resource another 200 metres along strike to the southwest. Currently three rigs are operating at Libertad plus one at the Amalia satellite concession located 35 kilometres away.”

“In addition to the drilling programs at our 100% owned properties, our partner Rio Tinto recently commenced its 2021 exploration drilling campaign targeting large porphyry style copper + gold targets, part of the Borosi joint venture project in which Calibre is the current operator. Currently we have one drill operating at Borosi and plan to add a second drill within the coming weeks.”

