CareDx To Acquire Transplant Hero Medication Management Application

The acquisition of Transplant Hero builds on AlloCare, the comprehensive CareDx mobile health app for managing the day-to-day health of patients before and after transplant. Transplant Hero strengthens CareDx’s focus on the transplant patient journey and adds to its growing digital portfolio which includes a robust suite of cloud-based solutions and software for transplant centers and dialysis providers.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has acquired Transplant Hero LLC, a New York-based provider of a mobile application supporting the needs of transplant patients.

Transplant Hero provides a smartphone app focused on helping transplant patients manage their medications through alarms and interactive logging of medication events. Medication management is especially important for transplant patients who must follow a regular regimen to protect against organ rejection. The number of pills and the complexity of the regimen often makes medication management a challenge. The app offers support to various types of organ recipients, including kidney, heart, lung, liver, pancreas, and small bowel.

“CareDx and Transplant Hero are both dedicated to improving outcomes for transplant patients,” said Reg Seeto, President and CEO, CareDx. “Transplant Hero’s easy-to-use interface and transplant focus allows us to expand into different organs. We will be able to leverage Transplant Hero’s well-established social media presence to augment AlloCare which has been built around patients from kidney transplant centers.”

“CareDx continues to make a difference in the lives of transplant patients and is a great fit for why Transplant Hero was originally founded. We are looking forward to working together to help improve the lives of individual transplant patients,” said Jay Graham, MD, MBA, FACS, Founder and CEO of Transplant Hero.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

About Transplant Hero

Transplant Hero supports the needs of transplant patients to manage their medication needs. Transplant Hero offers support to multiple types of transplant patients, including kidney, heart, lung, liver, pancreas and small bowel. Transplant Hero was originally founded by a transplant surgeon based on feedback from the larger transplant community, including the needs of patients, family members, surgeons, transplant coordinators and nurses. For more information, please visit: www.transplanthero.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s acquisition of Transplant Hero LLC and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks that the CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the acquisition; risks related to Transplant Hero LLC’s intellectual property protection; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.



