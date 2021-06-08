Helsinki, 8 June 2021 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) announces that its Board of Directors has confirmed the company’s new strategy, financial targets, and the change of the Group name from Ferratum Oyj to Multitude SE.

Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group name to Multitude SE at its Capital Markets Day

According to the new strategy, the Group’s business units will gain a more independent role and will consequently be even more closely aligned to their clients and their specific needs. Multitude will concentrate on business-critical operations centrally, with cost advantages derived from delivering greater economies of scale. The strategy and the new role for the Group is also reflected in the new name, Multitude.

The Group acts as an enabler, or a platform, for the business units to flourish. Primelending and the Mobile Wallet business has now been rebranded SweepBank, a brand with a very clear customer focus and an ambition to make its clients’ lives easier. The brand Ferratum is reserved for the Near Prime lending business.

Brand Products Ferratum Microloan, PlusLoan and Credit Limit CapitalBox SME lending SweepBank Primeloan and Mobile Wallet

We have defined clear roles for our tribes. While Ferratum will continue to concentrate on generating strong profits and cash flows, Capital Box, and particularly Sweepbank will represent the future growth engines for the Group in the years to come.

Jorma Jokela, CEO of Multitude Group commented: “We want to get client-specific decisions made in closer collaboration with the client. This helps us to respond better to changing client needs and to help us serve them better. We have, for example, moved a significant part of our application development to the business unit level – or ‘tribes’ as we call them. The functions, where we see clear economies of scale benefits, we will retain at the Group level. These functions include administration, risk management and IT Infra, technology development and data management.