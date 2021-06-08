 
Foghorn Therapeutics to Host Research & Development Day Webinar on June 15th

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that it will host a research and development webinar on June 15th from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT.

The event will feature presentations from the Foghorn Therapeutics management team, as well as Key Opinion Leaders Howard A. “Skip” Burris III, M.D., F.A.S.C.O., F.A.C.P., of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, and Eytan Stein, M.D., of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, scientific cofounder Cigall Kadoch will discuss the biological importance of the chromatin regulatory system (CRS) in gene expression and human disease and its broad applicability in precision oncology.

The discussion will include an overview of Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform and pipeline.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Howard A. “Skip” Burris III, MD, FASCO, FACP
Howard A. “Skip” Burris III, MD, FASCO, FACP serves as President and Chief Medical Officer of Sarah Cannon, as well as the executive director, drug development for the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He is an associate of Tennessee Oncology, PLLC, where he practices medical oncology.

Dr. Burris’ clinical research career has focused on the development of new cancer agents with an emphasis on first–in–human therapies, having led the trials of many novel antibodies, small molecules, and chemotherapies now FDA approved. In 1997, he established the first community–based early phase drug development program in Nashville, which grew into the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He has authored over 400 publications and 700 abstracts.

Dr. Burris served as president of ASCO from 2019-2020 and is serving as Chairman of the Board for the 2020-2021 term. He also currently serves on the Board of ASCO’s Conquer Cancer Foundation. Additionally, in 2014, Dr. Burris was selected by his peers as a Giant of Cancer Care for his achievements in drug development.

Dr. Burris completed his undergraduate education at the United States Military Academy at West Point, his medical degree at the University of South Alabama, and his internal medicine residency and oncology fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. While in Texas, he also served as the Director of Clinical Research at The Institute for Drug Development of the Cancer Therapy and Research Center and The University of Texas Health Science Center. He attained the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army, and among his decorations, he was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster for his service in Operation Joint Endeavor.

