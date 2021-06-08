Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from Phase 2a Trial of ATI-1777 for Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

ATI-1777 Achieved Statistically Significant Result in the Primary Efficacy Endpoint at Week 4

Minimal Systemic Exposure Supports “Soft” Topical JAK Inhibitor Approach

ATI-1777 was Generally Well Tolerated

Data Support Progression to Phase 2b

Management to Host Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Today

WAYNE, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced positive preliminary topline results from its first in human Phase 2a, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ATI-1777, an investigational topical “soft” JAK 1/3 inhibitor, in 50 subjects with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) (ATI-1777-AD-201). ATI-1777 is the second compound generated from Aclaris’ proprietary KINect drug discovery platform to demonstrate positive proof of concept in clinical trials.

“We are very pleased that we achieved positive results in this trial of ATI-1777 in subjects with moderate to severe AD with minimal systemic exposure to drug,” said Dr. David Gordon, Chief Medical Officer at Aclaris. “Our approach to treating patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis is particularly relevant in light of some of the potential safety concerns with oral therapies. We look forward to advancing ATI-1777 into the next phase of clinical development.”

In the trial, which consisted of a 4-week treatment period and a 2-week follow-up period during which no treatment was given, 50 subjects with moderate to severe AD were randomized in a 1:1 ratio into one of two arms: ATI-1777 topical solution 2.0% w/w or vehicle applied twice daily. One of the key objectives of this first in human trial was to assess the “soft” aspect of this topical JAK inhibitor compound in subjects with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. A preliminary analysis of pharmacokinetic plasma samples in the ATI-1777 arm showed greater than 86% of the plasma samples had concentrations below 1 ng/ml and mean drug levels in the ATI-1777 arm (as a group) were not greater than 5% of the IC50 of ATI-1777.