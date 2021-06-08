POET Technologies Announces Availability of Samples of its 100G and 200G CWDM4 Optical Interposer-based Engines

Powered by four flip-chipped 28G and 28G PAM4 CWDM (course wavelength division multiplexed) DFB (distributed feedback) lasers, the POET Optical Engines include an integrated athermal multiplexer and demultiplexer, 28G detectors, monitor photodiodes and bonding pads. Operating to MSA (Multi-Source Agreement) standards for the QSFP28 module, the POET Optical Engines will be available in chip sets for transmit only, receive only or in a combination transmit and receive single multi-chip engine less than 60mm square.

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of integrated optical engines for the optical communications, computing and sensing markets, all based on the POET Optical Interposer, announces that samples of its 100G and 200G CWDM4 Optical Engines will be available beginning in early July.

Built on a high resistivity 8” silicon wafer with low-loss, athermal waveguides, POET’s Optical Engines include passively-aligned active devices and superior thermal management. These engines offer best-in-class coupling efficiencies, including to fiber attach units, and operate over a range of 500m to 10km under ambient operating temperatures of 0°C to 70°C.

Based on the novel POET Optical Interposer platform, the 100G and 200G Optical Engines are fabricated entirely at wafer scale, offering unparalleled cost and size advantages. All engines are fully tested and burned-in prior to shipment. Super Photonics Xiamen, POET’s joint venture with Sanan IC, will be manufacturing the optical engines, with the capability to rapidly scale for customers with high-volume requirements.

POET will also soon be offering 400G DR4 and FR4 transmit and receive optical engines. Samples of the receive optical engine will be available in September. Samples of the transmit engine, based upon high power CW (continuous wave) lasers and silicon photonic modulators, will be available beginning in Q4 2021.

Live demonstrations of POET products are being conducted by the Company during the virtual Exhibition at the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) taking place from Monday through Friday, June 7 – 11, 2021. For additional information or a demonstration, interested parties may contact Vivek Rajgarhia, the Company’s President & General Manager at the following email address: vivek@poet-technologies.com.