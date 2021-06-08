BioAdaptives Commences Social Media Roll-Out

Shawnee Blocker, Principal at The Dropup Agency, added, “Our goal has been to package these great testimonial stories to show consumers how BioAdaptives’ products can help with performance and general well-being. Pain-relief and immune system function are all critical to wellness. These are “journey” stories, that reflect how real people use these products, and we’re getting them out to the public.”

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced the kick-off of its social media outreach advertising campaign. J Ramsdell Consulting, Syracuse, New York, and The Dropup Agency, Dallas, Texas, have been brought on to market the Company’s pain relief and immune system-boosting products online. J Ramsdell and Dropup will be using Click Funnels to target specific markets for our products, and will also engage our customers on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to share our holistic, all-natural approach to pain relief and immune system defense.

Josh Ramsdell, owner of J Ramsdell Consulting, stated, “People are done with being over-run by ads. By making things more personal and targeting more specifically, we will increase brand loyalty. And with print, radio, and TV showing diminishing returns, Click Funnels gives us the leverage we have been looking for to specifically target people interested in the company’s products. My wife and I have tried them, and they work. So many people are searching for all-natural alternatives, and we are here to join the conversation online and spread the word world-wide.”

BioAdaptives’ CEO and Chief Investigator, Edward Jacobs, M.D., reported, “BioAdaptives has spent years developing and refining formulations with specific health- and fitness-related benefits. Our research identifies advanced combinations of natural ingredients that are safe and more effective. These include balanced blends designed to optimize anti-viral activity and strengthen immune defense. In this new marketing initiative, our social media team will also let consumers see and hear real, first-person testimonials about these benefits. They have done a great job presenting our science so that it is relatable, understandable and appealing. We look forward to getting our natural supplement products into consumers’ hands through our www.shopbioadaptives.com storefront and expect to see a significant increase in revenues related to this effort.”