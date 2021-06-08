 
COMPASS Pathways plc to participate in JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright investor conferences

LONDON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will participate in two investor conferences in June.

George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, and Lars Wilde, President, Chief Business Officer, and Co-founder, will be participating in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 10:30 am ET on 16 June.

George Goldsmith and Lars Wilde will be presenting a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference, which will be available for streaming at 9 am ET on 17 June. Lars Wilde will also be participating in H.C. Wainwright’s “Patient Experience and Commercial Considerations When Launching Psychoactive Agents in Psychiatry” panel discussion at 2 pm ET.

Members of the management team will be holding investor meetings at both conferences.

Live audio webcasts of the talks will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com.

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

 





