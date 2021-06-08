Jushi Holdings Inc. Announced its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, Will Open Its 20th BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide with 13th Store in Pennsylvania

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, will open the Company’s 13 th BEYOND / HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and the Company’s 20th BEYOND / HELLO dispensary nationwide. On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO Easton will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers, providing an unmatched in-store experience, coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pick-up.

“The first BEYOND / HELLO dispensary was opened in Pennsylvania, so it’s only fitting that we reach our 20th retail store milestone with the opening of our 13th medical marijuana dispensary in the Keystone State,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “With the opening of our newest retail location, we have not only broadened access for more Pennsylvania patients, but we have also expanded the reach of our newly introduced suite of highly innovative branded products, including the The BankTM, The LabTM, Nira+TM, TasteologyTM and SecheTM. In the coming months, we look forward to deepening and enhancing our business in key Pennsylvania markets with the continued expansion of our store base.”

BEYOND / HELLO Easton is located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley’s busy commercial and retail center. The new store, located at 3812 Easton-Nazareth Highway, can be easily accessed from PA-33 and the Easton-Nazareth Highway and is situated in close proximity to the Lower Nazareth Commons and Northampton Crossing Shopping Mall. The new location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Featuring the Company’s new retail design system, BEYOND / HELLO Easton will provide customers with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced well-trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. The dispensary will carry dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. In addition, BEYOND / HELLO Easton is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly and offers a 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, veterans and active military personnel with proper identification.