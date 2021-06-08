 
checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announced its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, Will Open Its 20th BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide with 13th Store in Pennsylvania

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

BEYOND / HELLO Brings New Retail Design to Second Location in the Lehigh Valley

New Store Location to Begin Serving Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Patients on Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, will open the Company’s 13th BEYOND / HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and the Company’s 20th BEYOND / HELLO dispensary nationwide. On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO Easton will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers, providing an unmatched in-store experience, coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pick-up.

“The first BEYOND / HELLO dispensary was opened in Pennsylvania, so it’s only fitting that we reach our 20th retail store milestone with the opening of our 13th medical marijuana dispensary in the Keystone State,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “With the opening of our newest retail location, we have not only broadened access for more Pennsylvania patients, but we have also expanded the reach of our newly introduced suite of highly innovative branded products, including the The BankTM, The LabTM, Nira+TM, TasteologyTM and SecheTM. In the coming months, we look forward to deepening and enhancing our business in key Pennsylvania markets with the continued expansion of our store base.”

BEYOND / HELLO Easton is located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley’s busy commercial and retail center. The new store, located at 3812 Easton-Nazareth Highway, can be easily accessed from PA-33 and the Easton-Nazareth Highway and is situated in close proximity to the Lower Nazareth Commons and Northampton Crossing Shopping Mall. The new location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

Featuring the Company’s new retail design system, BEYOND / HELLO Easton will provide customers with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced well-trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. The dispensary will carry dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. In addition, BEYOND / HELLO Easton is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly and offers a 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, veterans and active military personnel with proper identification.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announced its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, Will Open Its 20th BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide with 13th Store in Pennsylvania BEYOND / HELLO Brings New Retail Design to Second Location in the Lehigh Valley New Store Location to Begin Serving Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Patients on Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board