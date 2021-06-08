Rockwell Medical and Drogsan Pharmaceuticals Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for the Rights to Commercialize Triferic in Turkey

WIXOM, Mich. and ANKARA, Turkey, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, and Drogsan Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company in Turkey with an established presence in the nephrology space having launched the first locally manufactured biosimilar in 2014 and building it to be the leader in the Epoetin Alfa market in Turkey, today announced that the Companies entered into an exclusive license agreement for the rights to commercialize Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection) in Turkey.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Drogsan will be the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Triferic in Turkey and Rockwell Medical will supply the product to Drogsan. The agreement also allows for Drogsan to negotiate further geographic expansion into the surrounding region. In consideration for the license, Rockwell Medical will receive an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments based on reimbursement price approval.

“As we continue to drive opportunities to bring Triferic to patients around the world, this agreement represents important progress to address the needs of iron deficient patients in Turkey,” said Russell Ellison, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical. “Drogsan is our partner of choice, with 45 years of pharmaceutical experience and a robust infrastructure, deep relationships and substantial coverage of nephrologists, key opinion leaders and dialysis centers across Turkey. Their highly experienced nephrology commercial team has a strong track record of successful new product launches. We look forward to working closely with Drogsan to bring Triferic to patients in need.”

“We welcome this opportunity to collaborate with Rockwell Medical and bring Triferic to hemodialysis patients in Turkey,” said Mustafa Karpuzcu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Drogsan Pharmaceuticals. “With approximately 65,000 patients receiving hemodialysis every year in Turkey and the number of these patients expected to continue to increase, we believe this partnership is vital to bridging the unmet need for innovative medicine to address iron deficiency in these patients.”