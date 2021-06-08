Vaccinex Announces Activation of Clinical Sites to Enroll Patients in Studies of Pepinemab as Single Agent in Alzheimer’s Disease and in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and cancer through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that the first clinical sites have been activated to screen and enroll patients in its Phase 1/2 study evaluating pepinemab as a single agent in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and in its phase 2 study in of pepinemab combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as front-line treatment for advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The Company plans to activate at least 13 U.S. sites for the Alzheimer study and 18 U.S. sites for HNSCC.

The Alzheimer’s proof-of-concept study is expected to enroll at least 40 patients with key efficacy endpoints that include measures of cognition and brain imaging. This study has received funding support from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association. The HNSCC study will enroll up to 65 patients allocated to different levels of combined positive score (The HNSCC study is expected to enroll up to 65 patients allocated to different levels of combined positive score (CPS) of PD-L1 expression. CPS is a biomarker associated with benefit in response to immunotherapy. Efficacy endpoints will focus on objective response rate (ORR) per RECIST 1.1 criteria, as well as progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and duration of response (DOR).

Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer of Vaccinex, stated, “With this Alzheimer’s study, we are building on prior data from our SIGNAL phase 2 study in Huntington’s disease that we believe indicated cognitive benefit to patients at an early stage of this devastating neurodegenerative disease. It was particularly encouraging that this was accompanied by evidence of increased brain metabolic activity which has been shown in several independent studies to correlate with cognitive change in AD as well. AD patients are in urgent need of new therapies to effectively slow or halt disease progression, and we are looking forward to results from this important study.