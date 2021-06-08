 
checkAd

Vaccinex Announces Activation of Clinical Sites to Enroll Patients in Studies of Pepinemab as Single Agent in Alzheimer’s Disease and in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Company plans to activate at least 13 clinical sites for Alzheimer’s study and 18 clinical sites for head and neck cancer across the United States

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and cancer through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that the first clinical sites have been activated to screen and enroll patients in its Phase 1/2 study evaluating pepinemab as a single agent in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and in its phase 2 study in of pepinemab combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as front-line treatment for advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The Company plans to activate at least 13 U.S. sites for the Alzheimer study and 18 U.S. sites for HNSCC.

The Alzheimer’s proof-of-concept study is expected to enroll at least 40 patients with key efficacy endpoints that include measures of cognition and brain imaging. This study has received funding support from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association. The HNSCC study will enroll up to 65 patients allocated to different levels of combined positive score (The HNSCC study is expected to enroll up to 65 patients allocated to different levels of combined positive score (CPS) of PD-L1 expression. CPS is a biomarker associated with benefit in response to immunotherapy. Efficacy endpoints will focus on objective response rate (ORR) per RECIST 1.1 criteria, as well as progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and duration of response (DOR).

Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer of Vaccinex, stated, “With this Alzheimer’s study, we are building on prior data from our SIGNAL phase 2 study in Huntington’s disease that we believe indicated cognitive benefit to patients at an early stage of this devastating neurodegenerative disease. It was particularly encouraging that this was accompanied by evidence of increased brain metabolic activity which has been shown in several independent studies to correlate with cognitive change in AD as well. AD patients are in urgent need of new therapies to effectively slow or halt disease progression, and we are looking forward to results from this important study.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Announces Activation of Clinical Sites to Enroll Patients in Studies of Pepinemab as Single Agent in Alzheimer’s Disease and in Combination with KEYTRUDA in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) Company plans to activate at least 13 clinical sites for Alzheimer’s study and 18 clinical sites for head and neck cancer across the United StatesROCHESTER, N.Y., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board