XPO Logistics and Barilla Expand Partnership with Customized E-commerce Logistics for “Dedicato a Te” Website

Barilla’s “Dedicato a Te” website offers consumers the unique ability to customize the packaging of Mulino Bianco and Pan di Stelle products online with names, photos and dedications of their choice. XPO has been entrusted with the logistics and transportation activities for order fulfilment, drawing on extensive expertise in the e-commerce and food sectors. Barilla is benefitting from synergies with XPO’s management of CucinaBarilla logistics, including a dedicated team and tailored technology.

GREENWICH, Conn., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, has signed a new contract with Barilla, an Italian multinational food company and the world’s largest pasta manufacturer. XPO will manage the supply chain for Barilla’s "Dedicato a Te" (“Dedicated to You”) new e-commerce platform in Italy. The agreement extends the partnership that began in 2018 with XPO’s management of logistics and transportation activities for the "CucinaBarilla" online service.

XPO will manage fulfillment for “Dedicato a Te” at the Trezzo sull’Adda warehouse where CucinaBarilla’s supply chain is based. The warehouse is operated with strict adherence to HACCP regulations, with XPO responsible for the storing of food and non-food products, kitting customized packaging and packing orders, as well as delivery to consumers.

Alfredo Baldassarre, project manager for Barilla, said, "When it came time to launch our new, custom e-commerce service, we chose XPO as our logistics partner. The XPO team's expertise in logistics for the e-commerce and food industries played a key role in this decision."

Ube Gaspari, managing director, supply chain – Italy, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to be extending our partnership with Barilla, a prestigious global market leader. Dedicato a Te is an innovative concept that gives consumers a unique e-commerce experience. We’re supporting the growth of this new endeavor with an end-to-end solution for our customer.”

