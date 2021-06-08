 
checkAd

XPO Logistics and Barilla Expand Partnership with Customized E-commerce Logistics for “Dedicato a Te” Website

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, has signed a new contract with Barilla, an Italian multinational food company and the world’s largest pasta manufacturer. XPO will manage the supply chain for Barilla’s "Dedicato a Te" (“Dedicated to You”) new e-commerce platform in Italy. The agreement extends the partnership that began in 2018 with XPO’s management of logistics and transportation activities for the "CucinaBarilla" online service.

Barilla’s “Dedicato a Te” website offers consumers the unique ability to customize the packaging of Mulino Bianco and Pan di Stelle products online with names, photos and dedications of their choice. XPO has been entrusted with the logistics and transportation activities for order fulfilment, drawing on extensive expertise in the e-commerce and food sectors. Barilla is benefitting from synergies with XPO’s management of CucinaBarilla logistics, including a dedicated team and tailored technology.

XPO will manage fulfillment for “Dedicato a Te” at the Trezzo sull’Adda warehouse where CucinaBarilla’s supply chain is based. The warehouse is operated with strict adherence to HACCP regulations, with XPO responsible for the storing of food and non-food products, kitting customized packaging and packing orders, as well as delivery to consumers.

Alfredo Baldassarre, project manager for Barilla, said, "When it came time to launch our new, custom e-commerce service, we chose XPO as our logistics partner. The XPO team's expertise in logistics for the e-commerce and food industries played a key role in this decision."

Ube Gaspari, managing director, supply chain – Italy, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to be extending our partnership with Barilla, a prestigious global market leader. Dedicato a Te is an innovative concept that gives consumers a unique e-commerce experience. We’re supporting the growth of this new endeavor with an end-to-end solution for our customer.”

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers, help XPO’s customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com

XPO Logistics Europe
Anne Lafourcade
anne.lafourcade@xpo.com
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics and Barilla Expand Partnership with Customized E-commerce Logistics for “Dedicato a Te” Website GREENWICH, Conn., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, has signed a new contract with Barilla, an Italian multinational food company and the world’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board