Brunswick Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Option of the Brunswick Belt Property and Announces Management Changes

MONTREAL, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval with respect to its transaction with Osisko Metals Inc. (“Osisko Metals”), pursuant to the option agreement previously announced on April 21, 2021 whereby Brunswick can acquire a majority interest in Osisko Metals’ Brunswick Belt exploration property, located in the eastern portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp in the Bathurst area in New Brunswick. The Property covers 72 kilometres of the prolific Brunswick Belt and includes the Key Anacon and Gilmour South base metal deposits. The Option allows Brunswick to earn up to 51% interest by spending an aggregate of $10,000,000 in two stages over a five-year period.

Corporate Change

Brunswick Exploration welcomes aboard, effective immediately, Mr. Anthony Glavac CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Anthony Glavac has over 20 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 14 years in the mining industry. He will replace Etienne Courchesne who is stepping down from his position. The Company would like to thank Mr. Courchesne for his contributions over the years and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in Southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project), the Lac Édouard nickel-copper project in Québec, base metals VMS in the Bathurst Camp in northern New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Wertpapier


