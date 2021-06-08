MediPharm Labs Extends Strategic Partnership with ADREXpharma and continues to Build its Presence in Germany

MediPharm and ADREXpharma continue to lead the way addressing rising patient demand in the burgeoning German Medical Cannabis Market that saw sales increase 34% last year

128,000 active patients at end of 2020; German patients spent an average of $500EUR per month, finished products and extract sales continue to gain market share

MediPharm and ADREXpharma on track to deliver subsequent shipments to Germany in Q2 2021, completed first shipments in Q1 2021

ADREXpharma is Germany’s largest independent privately owned Medical Cannabis company with deep pharma market expertise.

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm” or the “Company”), a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality development and manufacture of cannabis API and derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has extended its supply agreement (the Agreement) with ADREXpharma GmbH (“ADREX”), a leading developer and distributor of medicinal cannabis in the European market. The Agreement was renewed for 5 years, to June 2026, with a mutual option to extend further.

MediPharm supplies ADREX with high quality, purity assured, THC and CBD cannabis products for sale and distribution in Germany to approximately 19,000 pharmacies that could provide access to cannabis products over time.

Over the past year, with the support of ADREX, MediPharm has firmly established its presence and foothold in Germany as the go-to-supplier of cannabis products and regulatory leader in the field of cannabis for pharmaceutical companies. MediPharm and ADREX pioneered and progressed German regulatory acceptance of EU GMP cannabis API and finished dosed products from Canada and Australia.

As a result, MediPharm successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis product to ADREX in Q1 2021 and is on track to deliver its next shipments to Germany in Q2 2021.

“With our global platform purpose built to good manufacturing practices, MediPharm has established a strong foothold in the nascent, but burgeoning, German cannabis market,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm. “Our collaboration with ADREX has been an important and strategic step in our growth in this attractive market. We will continue to work together, combining ADREX’s experience and local networks with our licences, production and supply chain capabilities, to ensure German patients gain access to the high-quality cannabis products they can trust.”