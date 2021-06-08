 
checkAd

MediPharm Labs Extends Strategic Partnership with ADREXpharma and continues to Build its Presence in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:01  |  63   |   |   

  • MediPharm and ADREXpharma continue to lead the way addressing rising patient demand in the burgeoning German Medical Cannabis Market that saw sales increase 34% last year
  • 128,000 active patients at end of 2020; German patients spent an average of $500EUR per month, finished products and extract sales continue to gain market share
  • MediPharm and ADREXpharma on track to deliver subsequent shipments to Germany in Q2 2021, completed first shipments in Q1 2021
  • ADREXpharma is Germany’s largest independent privately owned Medical Cannabis company with deep pharma market expertise.

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm” or the “Company”), a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality development and manufacture of cannabis API and derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has extended its supply agreement (the Agreement) with ADREXpharma GmbH (“ADREX”), a leading developer and distributor of medicinal cannabis in the European market. The Agreement was renewed for 5 years, to June 2026, with a mutual option to extend further.

MediPharm supplies ADREX with high quality, purity assured, THC and CBD cannabis products for sale and distribution in Germany to approximately 19,000 pharmacies that could provide access to cannabis products over time.

Over the past year, with the support of ADREX, MediPharm has firmly established its presence and foothold in Germany as the go-to-supplier of cannabis products and regulatory leader in the field of cannabis for pharmaceutical companies. MediPharm and ADREX pioneered and progressed German regulatory acceptance of EU GMP cannabis API and finished dosed products from Canada and Australia.

As a result, MediPharm successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis product to ADREX in Q1 2021 and is on track to deliver its next shipments to Germany in Q2 2021.

“With our global platform purpose built to good manufacturing practices, MediPharm has established a strong foothold in the nascent, but burgeoning, German cannabis market,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm. “Our collaboration with ADREX has been an important and strategic step in our growth in this attractive market. We will continue to work together, combining ADREX’s experience and local networks with our licences, production and supply chain capabilities, to ensure German patients gain access to the high-quality cannabis products they can trust.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediPharm Labs Extends Strategic Partnership with ADREXpharma and continues to Build its Presence in Germany MediPharm and ADREXpharma continue to lead the way addressing rising patient demand in the burgeoning German Medical Cannabis Market that saw sales increase 34% last year 128,000 active patients at end of 2020; German patients spent an average of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board