Mirasol Resources Initiates 2,000m Drill Program on Rubi Copper Project in Chile

• Partner Funded Drill Program Operated by Mirasol
• Two Significant Porphyry Targets to be Drill Tested

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 2,000m drill program at the Rubi Cu project (“Rubi”) in Chile. Two significant Cu-Mo-Au porphyry-style targets, Lithocap and Zafiro, will be tested. The Rubi drill program is being fully funded by Mine Discovery Fund Pty Ltd. (“MDF”) and is operated by Mirasol, under an option agreement announced on October 15, 2020.

Mirasol’s President, Tim Heenan, stated: “The Rubi porphyry targets are technically strong and have the potential to host large-scale copper discoveries. We are excited to be drilling at Rubi after successfully completing the required drill permitting and look forward to reporting on the results from this program.”

The 7,543 ha Rubi project is located within the prolific Paleocene age porphyry belt of northern Chile, which is host to a number of significant, currently producing porphyry Cu deposits. The project lies at relatively low elevation (1,900-2,100m), within 20 km of both the El Salvador Cu-Mo-Au mine and the Potrerillos smelter, with excellent access to port facilities at Chanaral located some 80 km to the west.

Figure 1: Rubi project location and regional setting

Rubi Drilling Overview

The Lithocap target at Rubi covers a 3.5 km by 2.0 km area centered on a large, deeply weathered, advanced argillic alteration zone that is surrounded by gravel cover with thicknesses modelled from a gravity survey ranging between 10 and 50m. These types of lithocap alteration zones can be found adjacent to or above large, productive porphyry Cu deposits. Drilling by Mirasol’s previous partner tested areas peripheral to the outcropping lithocap exposures, where previous rock chip sampling returned anomalous values of Mo and locally Cu (Figure 2). This outcropping lithocap remains undrilled as does its extension to the west under shallow post mineral gravels.

The current program will drill test concealed and shallow covered, high and low magnetic responses on the western extensions of the lithocap, with 6 initial short diamond drill holes. The objective of these drill holes is to sample the top of bedrock at the interface with the gravel cover. The alteration, mineralization and rock-type information gathered from geological, geochemical, and spectral analysis will then be used to vector towards a potential centre of mineralization for testing with one deeper diamond drill hole (>500m).

