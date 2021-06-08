 
checkAd

Charge Enterprises Makes Strategic Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Innovator Connected Kerb

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 13:05  |  66   |   |   

Differentiated and disruptive on-street residential charging technology highly complementary to Charge's electric charging infrastructure suite of servicesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" …

Differentiated and disruptive on-street residential charging technology highly complementary to Charge's electric charging infrastructure suite of services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced a strategic investment in UK based Connected Kerb, an award-winning sustainable EV charging solutions provider.

"Connected Kerb's disruptive technology proposition is aimed at on-street residential & long-dwell destination (workplaces, fleet, etc.) charging, a key component of Charge's network and a perfect complement to our mission to help cities thrive by making mobility manageable. Both companies believe that on-street residential & long-dwell destination charging is crucial for accelerating society's transition away from fossil fuels toward a sustainable electric transportation future," said Charge Enterprises Founder and CEO Andrew Fox.

"Connected Kerb's offerings are designed to fit discreetly into existing street scenes and street furniture, appealing to the diverse interests and requirements of the public sector, developers, fleets, workplaces, and car parks," Fox continued. "Connected Kerb is a true trailblazer in the transition away from carbon-emitting vehicles and toward cleaner, sustainable mobility for all."

As part of its strategic investment, subject to certain terms and conditions, Charge has obtained a 3 year exclusive right of first refusal for all of Connected Kerbs future installations in North America. Connected Kerb's installation footprint currently reaches across the U.K.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.
Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

  • Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.
  • Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable power banks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.
  • Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses 
    Seite 1 von 3
    Charge Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charge Enterprises Makes Strategic Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Innovator Connected Kerb Differentiated and disruptive on-street residential charging technology highly complementary to Charge's electric charging infrastructure suite of servicesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Charge Enterprises to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI
03.06.21
Charge Enterprises Names Former GM and Ford Executive, Mark LaNeve Chief Business Officer
27.05.21
Charge Enterprises Files Application for Uplisting to Nasdaq
26.05.21
Charge Enterprises May 2021 Shareholder Letter