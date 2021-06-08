Charge Enterprises Makes Strategic Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Innovator Connected Kerb

Differentiated and disruptive on-street residential charging technology highly complementary to Charge's electric charging infrastructure suite of servicesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc . (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced a strategic investment in UK based Connected Kerb, an award-winning sustainable EV charging solutions provider.

"Connected Kerb's disruptive technology proposition is aimed at on-street residential & long-dwell destination (workplaces, fleet, etc.) charging, a key component of Charge's network and a perfect complement to our mission to help cities thrive by making mobility manageable. Both companies believe that on-street residential & long-dwell destination charging is crucial for accelerating society's transition away from fossil fuels toward a sustainable electric transportation future," said Charge Enterprises Founder and CEO Andrew Fox.

"Connected Kerb's offerings are designed to fit discreetly into existing street scenes and street furniture, appealing to the diverse interests and requirements of the public sector, developers, fleets, workplaces, and car parks," Fox continued. "Connected Kerb is a true trailblazer in the transition away from carbon-emitting vehicles and toward cleaner, sustainable mobility for all."

As part of its strategic investment, subject to certain terms and conditions, Charge has obtained a 3 year exclusive right of first refusal for all of Connected Kerbs future installations in North America. Connected Kerb's installation footprint currently reaches across the U.K.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

