Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation and EVgo to Host Fireside Chat Today with IPO Edge to Discuss Business Combination

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CRIS”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (“EVs”) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced that the companies will host a fireside chat with IPO Edge today, Tuesday, June 8 at 2pm EDT, to discuss their pending business combination.

The live event will feature David Crane, CEO of CRIS, and Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session which will include a Q&A session with the audience.

Mr. Crane and Ms. Zoi will discuss:

  • An overview of the business combination and investment highlights
  • The supportive fundamentals driving EV growth and adoption and demand for EV fast charging
  • The evolution of the SPAC market and involvement of more individual investors
  • Why it is important for all record date shareholders to vote, regardless of how many shares they own
  • How investors vote shares through their brokers

“We remain committed to engaging with all our investors, and believe it is especially important as we approach the final steps of our business combination with EVgo,” said Mr. Crane. “In partnership with IPO Edge, we look forward to highlighting EVgo’s leadership position and its significant opportunity for long-term growth in the climate critical electrification of transport sector, discussing the voting process and its importance, and addressing investor questions. We hope to hear from you at today’s virtual event.”

Shareholder Vote Information

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/climatechangecrisisrealimpacti/2021. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

