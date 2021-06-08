 
Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:19  |  22   |   |   

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 496
June 8, 2021


NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that an annual general meeting for the company will be held on June 30th, 2021, at 15.00 at the company's address:

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
Selandia Park 1
4100 Ringsted

The notice is in accordance with the company's financial calendar.

The notice has been submitted in accordance with the company's Articles of Association § 3.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S encourages all shareholders to vote by proxy prior to the annual general meeting as participation in person may be limited due to Covid-19 regulations.

Shareholders will be offered a streaming service enabling the shareholders to follow the annual general meeting via live streaming. Please note that it is not possible to vote or submit questions through the streaming service. The VP INVESTOR SERVICES website will be updated just prior to the annual general meeting with a link to the streaming service.

The documents are attached to this notice and further information can be obtained on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com).

The company website will also provide last minute information related to the annual general meeting conduct to Covid-19 regulations and compliance as instructed by the Danish government and health authorities.

For further information:
CFO Henrik Blegvad Funk, phone +4521390532

