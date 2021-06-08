Panostaja sells Heatmasters to a group of Finnish investors



Panostaja has signed an agreement on selling the entire share capital of Heatmasters Oy and Heatmasters Poland Sp. z o.o. to Jali Priht and the group of investors he has put together. At the same time, Panostaja is divesting its heat treatment segment. Heatmasters Oy and Heatmasters Poland Sp. z o.o. are subsidiaries fully owned by Heatmasters Group, which is in Panostaja’s ownership.

The trade will involve Panostaja relinquishing its ownership in the company entirely. The debt-free total purchase price will be MEUR 1.4. Once the deal has been completed, Panostaja Group will record a capital loss of approximately MEUR 0.5, taking the tax effects into account.

Heatmasters will continue as an independent company, and the current CEO Ilkka Mujunen will remain on board as CEO and shareholder. Heatmasters has been owned by Panostaja since 2007.

“We have owned Heatmasters for a long time, and there have been a lot of different phases along our shared journey. In recent years, the development projects carried out with the company’s management have provided the company with more capabilities to strengthen itself as a market operator. This is the right time to relinquish our ownership and send the company off to a new phase of development with a new owner. The divestment is in keeping with our strategy and supports our objective of actively developing our own portfolio. I would like to thank the entire staff of Heatmasters for their great cooperation,” says Panostaja CEO Tapio Tommila.

Under Panostaja’s ownership, Heatmasters has grown into a provider of the best and most flexible services in the heat treatment sector. Jali Prihti and his group of investors will be excellent and determined owners who can help us continue development and internationalization efforts in years to come,” says Heatmasters CEO Ilkka Mujunen.

“This trade is a natural step for us in developing Finnish ownership. Heatmasters is a strong company with traditions that is known for heat treatment expertise, high-quality services and the ability to handle international projects. We are extremely excited for the opportunity to continue the development of Heatmasters together with its staff. The company’s committed staff have done excellent work, and we look forward to working more closely with them,” says Jali Prihti, who represents the group of investors.