Digital Development Partners, Soon to be Black Bird Biotech, Inc., Partners with Canadian Botanical Research Firm for Wide-Ranging Study of MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide's Efficacy, Horticultural Benefits in Certain Crops

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. soon to be renamed as Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM), today announced that it has partnered with Botanical Research in Motion, Inc. (BRIM), a British …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. soon to be renamed as Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM), today announced that it has partnered with Botanical Research in Motion, Inc. (BRIM), a British Columbia-based botanical research firm, for a multi-faceted study of its EPA-certified MiteXstreamTM biopesticide.

A Fantastic Start. BRIM's Founder and President, Peter Wojcik, stated, "Although we have just started our work, the first treatment of MiteXstream showed us its power to wipe out mite infestations on our indoor test industrial hemp grow, plants that were heavily infested. We are looking forward to the remainder of our testing efforts and, ultimately, helping bring MiteXstream to Canadian growers, farmers and home gardeners."

Eradication, Protection. "We are extremely pleased to be working with Mr. Wojcik and his team at BRIM and look forward to bringing MiteXstreamTM to the Canadian market," said Fabian Deneault, President of DGDM. "We formulated MiteXstreamTM to not only wipe out infestations literally on contact, but also to provide protection prophylactically as the crops grow. Mites, and particularly spider mites, ruin a wide variety of crops globally every growing season. When it comes to cannabis grows, in particular, spider mites are especially troublesome. However, MiteXstreamTM, with its ability to destroy the mite eggs, thereby preventing the propagation of future generations, is more than up to the task."

MiteXstreamTM's Cannabis Differentiator. MiteXstreamTM can be applied directly to all agricultural crops through the day of harvest, with a focus on cannabis, and satisfy even the strictest of state testing standards. Importantly, MiteXstreamTM boasts a plant-based, food-grade formulation, significantly limiting the danger to humans and animals, and is extremely cost effective per acre.

Eradication + Human Safety. MiteXstreamTM destroys spider mites and, importantly, the eggs, almost on contact. And the MiteXstreamTM "super power" is: it can be applied directly to crops through the day of harvest on marijuana and satisfy all marijuana state testing standards, including Oregon, at zero parts per million.

MiteXstream's impressive eradication of spider mites on a cannabis plant can be viewed:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfI5ms9lnMw&t=34s

And the spider mite eggs are destroyed, thereby preventing future generations of the costly pests.

About DGDM
In Q2 2021, DGDM will change its name to Black Bird Biotech, Inc., to better represent its business operations and opportunities. The company is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

