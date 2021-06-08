Mydecine Discovers Over 40 Groundbreaking Potential Pharmacologically Active Novel Compounds in Mushrooms

DENVER, June 8, 2021 — Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announces that the Mydecine R&D team has made groundbreaking advances in psilocybin research with the discovery of over 40 compounds with pharmacological potential in mushrooms.

Over the past months, Mydecine’s research and development teams have screened over 25 mushroom species, including various varieties of p. cubensis, and has selected and analyzed over 40 unique compounds found throughout the various species. Of these compounds, a large majority appear to have never been reported before and could be vital to the critical effects of naturally-sourced mushrooms on human health and wellbeing as well as synergistic effects with pure psilocybin.

“Most mushrooms, especially the noxious species, have not been investigated for their chemical components,” says Senior Scientist, Duff Sloley. “Most of these compounds are evolved to protect the mushroom’s fruiting body from predation by insects, nematodes and bacteria and are complex and metabolically expensive to produce. Since these compounds are evolved to affect biological systems and aspects of metabolic pathways, they stand a higher chance of proving to be useful pharmaceuticals,” he continued. “As a consequence, studies of the structural, chemical, and possibly fortuitous pharmacological properties of these unknown compounds may lead to the development of beneficial pharmacological treatments for a number of disease states.”

Dr. Sloley holds a PhD in Biology from the University of Waterloo and has over 35 years of experience in analytical research and product development including positions at the University of Saskatchewan’s Neuropsychiatric Research Unit, Novokin Biotech, Sinoveda, and Radient Technologies. Dr. Sloley’s specialties include comparative neurobiology with a focus on neurotransmitter identification, metabolism and disruption as well as botanical composition. Dr. Sloley has extensive experience working in analytical biochemistry in a GLP setting including