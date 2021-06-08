 
checkAd

DGAP-News ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Update on Status of Pending Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 13:30  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. / Key word(s): Merger
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Update on Status of Pending Merger

08.06.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Update on Status of Pending Merger

Topic:

Mergers and Acquisitions

SAN CLEMENTE, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021

/ ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS) and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) announced today that the parties anticipate the closing of their previously announced merger to occur promptly after approval of their pending Nasdaq listing application. While there can be no assurance that the listing application will be approved, Nasdaq approval is the sole remaining condition to closing in the merger agreement (other than conditions that the parties anticipate being satisfied at the closing). Upon the closing of the merger, shares of common stock of the combined company are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the name ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and the trading symbol "RSLS."

At a special meeting of stockholders of ReShape held on May 13, 2021, ReShape's stockholders approved the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the definitive merger agreement. At a special meeting of stockholders of Obalon held on May 25, 2021, Obalon's stockholders approved the issuance of shares of Obalon's common stock to the stockholders of ReShape and an amendment to Obalon's certificate of incorporation to authorize the Obalon board of directors to effect a reverse stock split.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and

metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band(R) and associated program provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest(TM) System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps obese and morbidly obese patients with rapid weight loss without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare(TM) Virtual health coaching program is a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time.

Seite 1 von 2
Obalon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Update on Status of Pending Merger DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. / Key word(s): Merger ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Update on Status of Pending Merger 08.06.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsberichte 2020
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
EQS-News: From zombie companies to urban mobility: Swiss Re's SONAR examines the emerging risks set to shape ...
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
DGAP-News: Reminder: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Urges Stockholders to IMMEDIATELY Vote FOR All Proposals Related to the Merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc
21.05.21
DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: Obalon Therapeutics Continues to Urge Stockholders to Vote FOR All Proposals Related to Merger with ReShape Lifesciences
18.05.21
DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: Obalon Therapeutics Stockholders Special Meeting Adjourned to May 25, 2021