Video-Technology Provider Glimpse Joins PAR Technology’s Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem

With the impacts of COVID making waves throughout the industry, operators are under more pressure to manage costs consistently and effectively. Glimpse uses video analysis to identify areas of opportunity in quick service restaurants to increase speed of service and improve food production times.

ParTech, Inc. (PAR) , a global restaurant technology company and Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants, today announced it has added another name to its industry-leading Brink POS integration partner ecosystem. Glimpse is an all-in-one restaurant and bar software service created to help operators keep track of inventory, monitor employee performance, and discover lost revenue using the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Computer vision technology and automation are undoubtedly a vital part of the restaurant industry of the future,” said Paul Radu, CEO of Glimpse. “Glimpse is excited to collaborate with PAR to introduce foodservice operators across all categories and operating models to this technology service, ultimately helping eliminate losses and cost-efficiently glean critical insights into day-to-day operations."

Slow service and long customer wait times can cripple a restaurant’s bottom line. Glimpse provides operators with valuable insights into their restaurant’s activities, including employee and store sales performance and guest through-put. Streamlined reports are available via text apps or email. Customers have used the Glimpse service to see increases in speed of service, waste reduction, and, for one customer, more than $45,000 in annual savings.

“We’re pleased to have Glimpse join the Brink POS partner ecosystem,” said Chad Horn, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR. “AI technology is giving restaurant operators more visibility into how their business is performing in real-time, and then using that information to make better decisions, save money, and collect more revenue. Glimpse is helping to pull really valuable insights out of video, without making it difficult to access and understand what is happening.”

ABOUT GLIMPSE

Glimpse is a technology service provider in the foodservice industry supporting owners and operators reduce waste and improve profitability; the automated loss-prevention and data analysis video-technology measures and reports unaccounted sales (and theft), evaluates employee order accuracy, service speed, production time, customer traffic and wait times, all in one place. The seamless POS integration and data collection allow for rapid installation, onboarding, and reporting. Reports are presented in a clear dashboard with various personalized notifications available for any mobile device.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

