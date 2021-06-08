TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the 2021 Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday June 9th, including hosting virtual meetings with investors. In addition, Matthew Coleman, President, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Stephen Laws of Raymond James at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
ABOUT TRTX
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit https://www.tpgrefinance.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005429/en/TPG RE Finance Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare