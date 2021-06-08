TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the 2021 Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday June 9th, including hosting virtual meetings with investors. In addition, Matthew Coleman, President, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Stephen Laws of Raymond James at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.