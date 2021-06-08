 
checkAd

Hanstone Gold Begins 2021 Mining Season; Secures Diamond Drill Contract for Golden Triangle Doc Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:30  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce diamond drill contractor J.T. Thomas Diamond Drilling Ltd. will be heading up the 5,000m, large diameter core drilling and exploration program on its Doc and Snip North Properties, located in British Columbia’s prolific mining district known as the Golden Triangle. Hanstone worked with J.T. Thomas Diamond Drilling Ltd. for its 2020 drill program and is exceptionally pleased to continue their relationship with such a well regarded and experienced drilling company.

Hanstone crews have recently returned from opening the Doc Property camp in preparation for mobilization of the 2021 core drilling and exploration program, expected to commence later this month.

The 2021 summer drill program is designed to follow-up on the significant diamond drill core results returned from the 2020 drill program that included 2.25 metres grading 6.18 g/t Au, with 47.78 g/t Ag; 0.80 metres grading 10.8 g/t Au; and 7.02 metres grading 2.27 g/t Au. Additional positive results included 13.28 metres grading 12.01 g/t Au, including an exceptional intercept of 1.28 metres grading 113.70 g/t Au as previously reported in the Company’s March 9, 2021 news release.

Additional new targets have also been identified for follow-up core drilling utilizing airborne geophysical data outlining the extension of geophysical gravity lows associated with known gold bearing quartz vein structures.  

Ray Marks, President and CEO of Hanstone stated:

“Hanstone’s Management is eager to commence the 2021 drill program and is looking forward to following up on the extension of additional new targets outlined from last year’s exceptional drilling results. This year’s drilling is designed to expand the known mineralized zones and test new prospective targeted areas with the ultimate goal of defining a NI 43-101 compliant resource and delineate additional targets for exploration and future development. We expect this summer to be an exciting and rewarding one for the Company and its shareholders.”

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Carrie Howes, Director of Communications+1-778-551-8488, carrie.howes@hanstonegold.com
Or visit the Company’s website at www.hanstonegold.com.

 


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hanstone Gold Begins 2021 Mining Season; Secures Diamond Drill Contract for Golden Triangle Doc Property VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce diamond drill contractor J.T. Thomas Diamond Drilling Ltd. will be heading up the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:59 Uhr
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
14:37 Uhr
BARRICK GOLD: Spannende Phase läuft
14:32 Uhr
Goldplay Mining: Satellitenbilder liefern neue Aufschlüsse über Scottie West
14:30 Uhr
Millrock Announces Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Project, Sonora, Mexico
14:30 Uhr
REPEAT – Gold’n Futures Identifies Initial Area of Priority Gold Targets at the Hercules Project in Northern Ontario
14:00 Uhr
American Pacific Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement with Strategic Investor, Michael Gentile, CFA, and Provides Update on Warrant Exercises
14:00 Uhr
Azincourt Energy Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project
14:00 Uhr
Osisko Infill Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx
14:00 Uhr
Drilling at SFdLA Continues to Extend High Grade Mineralisation, with 17m at 4.3% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au and 108 g/t Ag (5.7% CuEq), including 3m at 18.9% Cu, 2.8 g/t Au and 431 g/t Ag (24% CuEq)
14:00 Uhr
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy’s Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project