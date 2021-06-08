Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings as well as style attributes.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, announced today that according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4 it will be added to the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective on June 28, 2021.

“We are excited that Qualigen Therapeutics will be included in the widely referenced Russell Microcap Index, with some of the most innovative public companies in the U.S. For Qualigen, it reflects the company’s progress toward advancing our promising oncology and viral disease pipeline programs,” stated Michael Poirier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Qualigen Therapeutics.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

