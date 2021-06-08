Kiniksa Outlines Next Steps for the Development of Mavrilimumab

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today outlined next steps for the development of mavrilimumab, an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks activity of granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) by binding specifically to the alpha subunit of the GM-CSF receptor.

“Recent favorable interactions with the FDA, based upon the clinical data generated with mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS, giant cell arteritis, and rheumatoid arthritis, underscore the broad utility of mavrilimumab and define a regulatory pathway for Phase 3 clinical development for each indication,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “We believe the ongoing Phase 3 study of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS represents the fastest path to potential registration for the asset, and there remains a significant unmet need in these patients. Enrollment in our Phase 3 clinical trial is ongoing, and we expect data in the first quarter of 2022.”

Mavrilimumab Development and Capital Allocation

Interactions between Kiniksa and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on mavrilimumab in COVID-19–related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), giant cell arteritis (GCA), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) resulted in a defined path for Phase 3 clinical development for each indication.

Kiniksa believes development of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS represents the fastest path to potential registration. Based upon data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of mavrilimumab in non-mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-19-related ARDS and discussions with the FDA, Kiniksa has adjusted the final sample size to appropriately power the Phase 3 portion of the clinical trial. The Phase 3 clinical trial will enroll a total of approximately 600 non-mechanically ventilated patients. The primary efficacy endpoint remains as the proportion of patients alive and free of mechanical ventilation at Day 29. The Phase 3 portion of the clinical trial has already enrolled over 400 patients. Kiniksa expects data from the Phase 3 portion of the clinical trial in the first quarter of 2022. Kiniksa is engaged with the FDA and other government agencies on pathways to accelerate access to mavrilimumab as a potential therapeutic option for COVID-19-related ARDS.

Kiniksa completed an end-of-Phase 2 meeting for GCA with the FDA. Kiniksa received guidance that a single, well-controlled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in approximately 450 patients could be sufficient for registration. The FDA agreed with the proposed 150 mg and 100 mg subcutaneous (SC) bi-weekly dose levels versus placebo on top of a steroid taper and agreed with a 52-week exposure duration to support chronic use.

Kiniksa completed a pre-IND meeting for RA with the FDA. Kiniksa received guidance that two well-controlled Phase 3 trials in 1,000-1,500 patients with at least one-year of exposure to mavrilimumab could be sufficient for registration in a broad RA population, such as patients with inadequate response to methotrexate and/or methotrexate naïve patients. The FDA agreed with the proposed 150 mg and 100 mg SC bi-weekly dose levels versus placebo. Mavrilimumab was dosed at 150 mg and 100 mg SC bi-weekly in over 550 RA patients in Phase 2b clinical studies in Europe which achieved prospectively-defined primary endpoints of efficacy and safety.

Kiniksa intends to provide additional updates on the development of mavrilimumab following data from the Phase 3 clinical trial in COVID-19-related ARDS.

Kiniksa’s resources are currently focused on the commercial launch of ARCALYST (rilonacept) in recurrent pericarditis, the Phase 3 clinical trial of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS, the Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis, and the planned Phase 2 clinical trial of KPL-404 in RA. The company continues to expect that its approximately $264.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund its current operating plan into 20231.

About Mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS