 
checkAd

Kiniksa Outlines Next Steps for the Development of Mavrilimumab

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

- Defined regulatory pathway for Phase 3 clinical development of mavrilimumab in multiple indications -

- Continued development in COVID-19-related ARDS represents fastest path to potential registration for mavrilimumab; Phase 3 data expected in Q1 2022 -

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today outlined next steps for the development of mavrilimumab, an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks activity of granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) by binding specifically to the alpha subunit of the GM-CSF receptor.

“Recent favorable interactions with the FDA, based upon the clinical data generated with mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS, giant cell arteritis, and rheumatoid arthritis, underscore the broad utility of mavrilimumab and define a regulatory pathway for Phase 3 clinical development for each indication,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “We believe the ongoing Phase 3 study of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS represents the fastest path to potential registration for the asset, and there remains a significant unmet need in these patients. Enrollment in our Phase 3 clinical trial is ongoing, and we expect data in the first quarter of 2022.”

Mavrilimumab Development and Capital Allocation

  • Interactions between Kiniksa and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on mavrilimumab in COVID-19–related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), giant cell arteritis (GCA), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) resulted in a defined path for Phase 3 clinical development for each indication.
  • Kiniksa believes development of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS represents the fastest path to potential registration.
    • Based upon data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of mavrilimumab in non-mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-19-related ARDS and discussions with the FDA, Kiniksa has adjusted the final sample size to appropriately power the Phase 3 portion of the clinical trial. The Phase 3 clinical trial will enroll a total of approximately 600 non-mechanically ventilated patients. The primary efficacy endpoint remains as the proportion of patients alive and free of mechanical ventilation at Day 29.
    • The Phase 3 portion of the clinical trial has already enrolled over 400 patients. Kiniksa expects data from the Phase 3 portion of the clinical trial in the first quarter of 2022.
    • Kiniksa is engaged with the FDA and other government agencies on pathways to accelerate access to mavrilimumab as a potential therapeutic option for COVID-19-related ARDS.
  • Kiniksa completed an end-of-Phase 2 meeting for GCA with the FDA.
    • Kiniksa received guidance that a single, well-controlled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in approximately 450 patients could be sufficient for registration. The FDA agreed with the proposed 150 mg and 100 mg subcutaneous (SC) bi-weekly dose levels versus placebo on top of a steroid taper and agreed with a 52-week exposure duration to support chronic use.
  • Kiniksa completed a pre-IND meeting for RA with the FDA.
    • Kiniksa received guidance that two well-controlled Phase 3 trials in 1,000-1,500 patients with at least one-year of exposure to mavrilimumab could be sufficient for registration in a broad RA population, such as patients with inadequate response to methotrexate and/or methotrexate naïve patients. The FDA agreed with the proposed 150 mg and 100 mg SC bi-weekly dose levels versus placebo.
    • Mavrilimumab was dosed at 150 mg and 100 mg SC bi-weekly in over 550 RA patients in Phase 2b clinical studies in Europe which achieved prospectively-defined primary endpoints of efficacy and safety.
  • Kiniksa intends to provide additional updates on the development of mavrilimumab following data from the Phase 3 clinical trial in COVID-19-related ARDS.
  • Kiniksa’s resources are currently focused on the commercial launch of ARCALYST (rilonacept) in recurrent pericarditis, the Phase 3 clinical trial of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS, the Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis, and the planned Phase 2 clinical trial of KPL-404 in RA. The company continues to expect that its approximately $264.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund its current operating plan into 20231.

About Mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kiniksa Outlines Next Steps for the Development of Mavrilimumab - Defined regulatory pathway for Phase 3 clinical development of mavrilimumab in multiple indications - - Continued development in COVID-19-related ARDS represents fastest path to potential registration for mavrilimumab; Phase 3 data expected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board