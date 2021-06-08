 
Watsco Announces Advisory Board Appointments

MIAMI, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) – Watsco, Inc. today announced appointments to its Advisory Board.

In 2019, Watsco formed an Advisory Board to provide thoughts, advice, and non-binding recommendations to its Board of Directors. Members of the Advisory Board may include possible future Board members, former Board members and other individuals that may be able to provide valuable insight. Recent appointments to Watsco’s Advisory Board include:

Ana Lopez-Blazquez
Ana Lopez-Blazquez is Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer for Baptist Health and Chief Executive Officer of Baptist Health Enterprises, a subsidiary of Baptist Health. She is responsible for strategy development and execution with particular emphasis on driving the growth agenda and brand management of Baptist Health across South Florida. As Chief Transformation Officer, Ms. Lopez-Blazquez provides overall strategic leadership and direction for all aspects of business transformation including implementation strategy. Ms. Lopez-Blazquez joined Baptist Hospital of Miami in 1987 as Director of Planning and has led their strategic planning and business/market development functions since that time.

LeShelle May
LeShelle May is an accomplished computer engineer recognized for her leadership and innovation in the development of software and web applications. Ms. May led a distinguished 21-year career at CNN in Atlanta as a senior software manager and developer. She headed several advanced projects, including CNNgo, which enables online viewers to watch live news coverage and a video content management system known as MS2, which won CNN a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award in 2000. Prior to CNN, she worked in various technology positions for Indus International and BellSouth Corp.

Lorna Meyer
Lorna Meyer is a Managing Director with Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Private Wealth Management Group in San Francisco, California. She joined Merrill Lynch in 2001 and, with over 45 years of experience, provides comprehensive wealth management services throughout Silicon Valley and the Bay Area and has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 250 wealth advisors in the country and one of the top 25 women wealth advisors nationwide.

Troy Rice
Troy Rice is Vice President and General Manager of FPL Energy Services, a subsidiary company of NextEra Energy, Inc., a leading clean energy company and a provider of value residential, commercial and public-sector products and services. NextEra Energy is the parent company of Florida Power & Light, the largest rate-regulated utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold. Mr. Rice joined NextEra in 2002 and has held a number of leadership positions throughout his career.

