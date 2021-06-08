Summit Bank Selects the nCino Bank Operating System to Enhance Commercial Offerings

nCino’s robust, cloud-based platform to provide a seamless application experience for forward-looking Pacific-Northwest Bank

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that $761 million-asset, Oregon-based Summit Bank selected nCino’s Bank Operating System to transform its operations and digitize its commercial lending business. Summit Bank will be utilizing nCino’s Commercial Banking and Automated Spreading solutions to empower the bank to gain insights faster and make proactive, impactful decisions that best serve its client base. nCino’s Automated Spreading, powered by nCino IQ (nIQ), can seamlessly spread financials to accurately and efficiently automate tasks and provide a greater opportunity for Summit to grow its financial portfolio.



“We decided it was time to enhance our offerings to better meet the needs of our clients. It was important to us that we weren’t simply implementing a point solution, but to ensure we found a key long-term partner with a platform that could grow with us,” said Gary O'Connell, Market President at Summit Bank. “When nCino presented the opportunity to provide an improved customer experience to the community we serve, we knew they were the right choice. We’re excited for our new partnership and look forward to working together collaboratively.”

The commercial banking industry continues to face changing client expectations while supporting outdated technology where clients and financial institutions are unable to efficiently interact. nCino’s seamless end-to-end experience is able to replace disparate systems within Summit Bank’s front, middle and back office to empower their institution and create a personalized experience that exceeds their client’s expectations. Summit Bank will also be able to automate workflow and approval processes across all commercial banking divisions, centralize document management capabilities, and monitor and measure the loan origination lifecycle at broad and micro levels of the organization.

“We are excited to provide Summit not just a scalable solution to help drive future growth, but also a personalized platform that could create a single view for all of Summit’s commercial clients,” said Mike Stoneff, Area VP, Community & Regional Financial Institutions. “Summit Bank is a great example of a financial institution that understands that digitizing its offerings and continuously innovating will generate meaningful business value. We look forward to working with Summit and continuing to help institutions across the Pacific Northwest.”