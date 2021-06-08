 
checkAd

Summit Bank Selects the nCino Bank Operating System to Enhance Commercial Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

nCino’s robust, cloud-based platform to provide a seamless application experience for forward-looking Pacific-Northwest Bank

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that $761 million-asset, Oregon-based Summit Bank selected nCino’s Bank Operating System to transform its operations and digitize its commercial lending business. Summit Bank will be utilizing nCino’s Commercial Banking and Automated Spreading solutions to empower the bank to gain insights faster and make proactive, impactful decisions that best serve its client base. nCino’s Automated Spreading, powered by nCino IQ (nIQ), can seamlessly spread financials to accurately and efficiently automate tasks and provide a greater opportunity for Summit to grow its financial portfolio.

“We decided it was time to enhance our offerings to better meet the needs of our clients. It was important to us that we weren’t simply implementing a point solution, but to ensure we found a key long-term partner with a platform that could grow with us,” said Gary O'Connell, Market President at Summit Bank. “When nCino presented the opportunity to provide an improved customer experience to the community we serve, we knew they were the right choice. We’re excited for our new partnership and look forward to working together collaboratively.”

The commercial banking industry continues to face changing client expectations while supporting outdated technology where clients and financial institutions are unable to efficiently interact. nCino’s seamless end-to-end experience is able to replace disparate systems within Summit Bank’s front, middle and back office to empower their institution and create a personalized experience that exceeds their client’s expectations. Summit Bank will also be able to automate workflow and approval processes across all commercial banking divisions, centralize document management capabilities, and monitor and measure the loan origination lifecycle at broad and micro levels of the organization.

“We are excited to provide Summit not just a scalable solution to help drive future growth, but also a personalized platform that could create a single view for all of Summit’s commercial clients,” said Mike Stoneff, Area VP, Community & Regional Financial Institutions. “Summit Bank is a great example of a financial institution that understands that digitizing its offerings and continuously innovating will generate meaningful business value. We look forward to working with Summit and continuing to help institutions across the Pacific Northwest.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Bank Selects the nCino Bank Operating System to Enhance Commercial Offerings nCino’s robust, cloud-based platform to provide a seamless application experience for forward-looking Pacific-Northwest BankWILMINGTON, N.C., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board