ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Congratulates BlueRock Therapeutics on First Patient Dosed with DA01 in Phase 1 Study in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease

First Ever Stem Cell Clinical Trial Patient Treated Using Entire ClearPoint Platform

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today congratulates BlueRock Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer AG, on the dose administration for the first patient in a Phase 1, open-label study of pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease (PD). The clinical trial, designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of DA01 in patients with PD, is expected to enroll ten patients at sites in the United States and Canada.

The surgery, which represents the first ever delivery of stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons using the ClearPoint platform, was performed by Dr. Viviane Tabar, Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery and Theresa Feng Chair in Neurosurgical Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Tabar utilized the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System with two SmartFrames, and six SmartFlow cannulae to surgically transplant dopamine-producing cells into the putamen under live-MRI guidance. The Company’s clinical specialist team provided support during the dose administration and assisted the study team to execute the MRI workflow which ClearPoint helped design for the clinical trial protocol.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by nerve cell damage in the brain, leading to decreased dopamine levels. The worsening of motor and non-motor symptoms is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons. At diagnosis, it is estimated that patients have already lost 60-80% of their dopaminergic neurons. Parkinson's disease often starts with a tremor in one hand. Other symptoms are rigidity, cramping and slowness of movement (bradykinesia). Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, impacting more than 7.5 million people globally, including 1.3 million people in North America.1 It is estimated that approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year.2

