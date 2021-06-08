 
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. Acquires EB Rental Ltd., Bolstering its Brand with Entry into a Burgeoning US Addressable Market

With this strategic vertically integrated acquisition, Vision Marine will have the unique advantage of further showcasing its proprietary new E-Motion powertrain system

MONTREAL, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine'' or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer within the electric recreational boating industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of EB Rental Ltd. (“EBR”) consisting of cash and stock. EBR is an electric boat rental company operating at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, California. EBR’s business is a high margin, profitable and rapidly growing electric rental boat operation which will provide Vision Marine the unique opportunity to showcase its disruptive electric technology and grow its brand recognition. Moreover, EBR represents a template to take advantage of a burgeoning US addressable market, growing at CAGR of more than 4%, and expected to reach approximately US$5 billion by 2027, according to Transparency Market Research.

Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine, and affiliate of EBR, stated, “It is important to understand the strategic importance of this acquisition. EBR specifically, and the boat rental business in general, represents Vision Marine’s entry into a very profitable business, which will support our primary goal of becoming the #1 manufacturer of electric outboard engines and powertrains globally, while showcasing our full range of industry leading products and technology. Vision Marine intends to acquire other boat rental companies in North America, as well as in other select regions worldwide.”

A long-term strategic plan
By expanding its services to the rental industry, Vision Marine will interact with a much larger audience, while introducing recreational boaters to sustainable electric powertrain technology.

Mongeon also added, “The acquisition plays into our strategic mandate of offering eco-friendly electric solutions to consumers as well as OEMs, as we build a global footprint in the race to electrify boating and clean up waterways.”

Coast to coast rental operations
Vision Marine is presently seeking to meaningfully expand its rentals operations, initially to the east coast, with numerous locations already identified. “A primary area of focus, quarterbacked by the very capable and highly experienced EBR senior management team, will be southern Florida. Florida is the leading boating state, as measured by US$23 billion retail sales of new boats, engines, and associated marine accessories, according to the National Marine Manufacturer Association (NMMA). This represents a market twice the size of California.”

