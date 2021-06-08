 
checkAd

Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:30  |  69   |   |   

  

  • Successful milestone achieved on UScellular’s live 5G mmWave network using Nokia’s 5G extended-range mmWave solution and a 5G CPE powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module

  • Companies set new world record, achieving near gigabit speeds for distances ~10 km (6 mi) – delivering high capacity and ultra-low latency benefits associated with 5G mmWave to wider customer base

  • Nokia’s extended range mmWave solution delivers 5G services to more regions including rural areas

8 June 2021

Espoo, Finland Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and UScellular today announced that they have achieved a world record extended range over mmWave of more than 10km utilizing its 5G extended-range millimeter Wave (mmWave) solution on a commercial network. This milestone paves the way to bring extended range 5G service with massive capacity and low latency to even more regions across the U.S., including rural areas.

The field trial, which utilized Nokia’s AirScale Baseband and mmWave Radios in the 28 GHz (n261) band, was conducted on UScellular’s commercial network in Grand Island, Nebraska. The companies jointly tested multiple locations with different scenarios, measuring distance, throughput and latency.

This milestone was achieved at a world record distance of ~10km with average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps, and uplink speeds reaching approximately 57Mbps. Additionally, ~750 Mbps downlink speed was recorded at a distance of >11km*.

5G mmWave will help close the “digital divide” and offers extreme capacity throughout rural, suburban, and urban areas. This significant milestone shows that Nokia’s 5G extended-range mmWave solution and Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1 enables mobile operators such as UScellular to address the connectivity gap in communities that previously were not serviced or may not have an adequate internet connection.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deliver fast broadband speeds on a cost-effective basis, thereby providing “last mile” access especially in rural areas, providing much-needed connectivity to schools, hospitals, and other anchor institutions.

Nokia’s mmWave portfolio is comprised of compact, multi-band, high-power and medium-power solutions, offering a wide range of deployment options and providing flexibility in ensuring service continuity across a wide variety of environments. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave    Successful milestone achieved on UScellular’s live 5G mmWave network using Nokia’s 5G extended-range mmWave solution and a 5G CPE powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna moduleCompanies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board