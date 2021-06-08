Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave

Successful milestone achieved on UScellular’s live 5G mmWave network using Nokia’s 5G extended-range mmWave solution and a 5G CPE powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module





Companies set new world record, achieving near gigabit speeds for distances ~10 km (6 mi) – delivering high capacity and ultra-low latency benefits associated with 5G mmWave to wider customer base





Nokia’s extended range mmWave solution delivers 5G services to more regions including rural areas





8 June 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and UScellular today announced that they have achieved a world record extended range over mmWave of more than 10km utilizing its 5G extended-range millimeter Wave (mmWave) solution on a commercial network. This milestone paves the way to bring extended range 5G service with massive capacity and low latency to even more regions across the U.S., including rural areas.

The field trial, which utilized Nokia’s AirScale Baseband and mmWave Radios in the 28 GHz (n261) band, was conducted on UScellular’s commercial network in Grand Island, Nebraska. The companies jointly tested multiple locations with different scenarios, measuring distance, throughput and latency.

This milestone was achieved at a world record distance of ~10km with average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps, and uplink speeds reaching approximately 57Mbps. Additionally, ~750 Mbps downlink speed was recorded at a distance of >11km*.

5G mmWave will help close the “digital divide” and offers extreme capacity throughout rural, suburban, and urban areas. This significant milestone shows that Nokia’s 5G extended-range mmWave solution and Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1 enables mobile operators such as UScellular to address the connectivity gap in communities that previously were not serviced or may not have an adequate internet connection.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deliver fast broadband speeds on a cost-effective basis, thereby providing “last mile” access especially in rural areas, providing much-needed connectivity to schools, hospitals, and other anchor institutions.

Nokia’s mmWave portfolio is comprised of compact, multi-band, high-power and medium-power solutions, offering a wide range of deployment options and providing flexibility in ensuring service continuity across a wide variety of environments.