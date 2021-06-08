Revenue Cycle Expert David Benn Joins FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions Practice as a Senior Managing Director

Based in Atlanta, Mr. Benn brings more than 25 years of experience helping local and national health systems, academic medical centers and physician group practices achieve their strategic and operational objectives. He also has experience working with private equity firms to acquire and turn around national providers, including hospital-based physicians, ambulance companies, home care companies, institutional pharmacies and physical therapy companies.

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of David Benn as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Revenue Cycle Management offering within the firm’s Health Solutions practice.

“Revenue cycle management is a growing focus among healthcare organizations due to the shift toward value-based care and the increasing need to manage health data, improve financial outcomes and resolve medical billing errors,” said Brian Flynn, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Operations Improvement offering within the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “David’s strategic and operational expertise will be of great value to our clients, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Mr. Benn’s revenue cycle management experience includes leading several turnaround projects and full-cycle system implementations. He has designed and implemented robotics process automation in revenue cycle management and finance functions, providing additional automation and efficiencies to clients, while redesigning workflows to reduce unnecessary manual intervention. Additionally, Mr. Benn has led several finance transformation projects across a range of functional areas, including revenue cycle management, financial close process, accounts payable and payroll.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Benn said, “I am excited to be returning to FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions practice and look forward to leveraging my background in revenue cycle management to help clients across the healthcare spectrum address their revenue cycle needs and boost efficiency and performance.”

