 
checkAd

Revenue Cycle Expert David Benn Joins FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions Practice as a Senior Managing Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:30  |  72   |   |   

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of David Benn as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Revenue Cycle Management offering within the firm’s Health Solutions practice.

Based in Atlanta, Mr. Benn brings more than 25 years of experience helping local and national health systems, academic medical centers and physician group practices achieve their strategic and operational objectives. He also has experience working with private equity firms to acquire and turn around national providers, including hospital-based physicians, ambulance companies, home care companies, institutional pharmacies and physical therapy companies.

“Revenue cycle management is a growing focus among healthcare organizations due to the shift toward value-based care and the increasing need to manage health data, improve financial outcomes and resolve medical billing errors,” said Brian Flynn, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Operations Improvement offering within the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “David’s strategic and operational expertise will be of great value to our clients, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Mr. Benn’s revenue cycle management experience includes leading several turnaround projects and full-cycle system implementations. He has designed and implemented robotics process automation in revenue cycle management and finance functions, providing additional automation and efficiencies to clients, while redesigning workflows to reduce unnecessary manual intervention. Additionally, Mr. Benn has led several finance transformation projects across a range of functional areas, including revenue cycle management, financial close process, accounts payable and payroll.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Benn said, “I am excited to be returning to FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions practice and look forward to leveraging my background in revenue cycle management to help clients across the healthcare spectrum address their revenue cycle needs and boost efficiency and performance.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revenue Cycle Expert David Benn Joins FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions Practice as a Senior Managing Director WASHINGTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of David Benn as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Revenue Cycle Management offering within the firm’s Health Solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board