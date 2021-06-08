Field Trip Health Ltd. Applies to List Its Common Shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market

“Psychedelics stand poised to disrupt modern psychiatry, and the NASDAQ is where world class companies whose ambition is disruption list to reach a global audience of investors,” said Ronan Levy, Field Trip’s Executive Chairman. “By applying to list on the NASDAQ, we are declaring to the world that Field Trip is such a world class company.”

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”).

Hannan Fleiman, co-Founder and President, said, “With our drug development program advancing work on FT-104, our next generation psychedelic molecule, and our renowned Field Trip Health Centers opening up across North America, Field Trip is positioned to be the global leader in the psychedelics industry. Following our successful listing on the TSX in Canada, we are now taking the first steps to list on the NASDAQ, a move which would greatly increase the ability of US investors to participate in this growth.”

By the end of 2021, Field Trip anticipates being able to commence Phase 1 human trials for FT-104 and expects to have 20 Field Trip Health centers operating or under construction, including its existing and announced locations in New York, NY, Toronto, ON, Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Houston, TX, Atlanta, GA, San Diego, CA, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, DC, Fredericton, NB and Amsterdam, NL.

In advance of an anticipated listing on NASDAQ, Field Trip will file a Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing of Common Shares on NASDAQ remains subject to the review and approval of the listing application and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, as well as effectiveness of the registration statement. Field Trip will continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTRP”.

There will be no change to the shares, to the warrants or to Field Trip’s share structure. Field Trip's shares continue to be quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "FTRPF" until such a time that they are listed on the NASDAQ.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.