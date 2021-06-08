 
mVISE AG decides on strategy mVISE GROWTH 2021/22 and cash capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mVISE AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision
mVISE AG decides on strategy mVISE GROWTH 2021/22 and cash capital increase

08-Jun-2021 / 13:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At today's Supervisory Board meeting, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board adopted the mVISE GROWTH 2021/22 strategy. The aim of the strategy is to accelerate the growth of the mVISE AG through integration or merger with a value-creating acquisition in the second half of 2021, thereby expanding the strategic positioning of the company and achieving significant earnings growth. 

The Executive Board of the mVISE AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, WKN 620458, ISIN DE0006204589) today passed a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase against cash contributions using the authorized capital 2018, excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. In this context, the Company's share capital of currently EUR 8,952,918.00 is to be increased by up to EUR 895,291.00 (corresponds to 10% of the share capital) to up to EUR 9,848,209.00 by issuing up to 895,291 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares will be offered exclusively to selected qualified investors.
The final placement volume and the placement price will be determined by the Executive Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after completion of the placement process. 
The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2021. They are to be admitted to trading without a prospectus and included in the existing listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The transaction is being accompanied by BankM AG and is expected to be completed in the next few days.

According to the resolution of today's Supervisory Board meeting, the net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to prepare for further inorganic growth as part of the mVISE GROWTH 2021/22 strategy. 

For this reason, the mVISE AG will hold the 2021 Annual General Meeting in the 2nd half of 2021. The notice period for convening an Annual General Meeting may continue to be shortened to 21 days - in deviation from Section 123 I AktG (German Stock Corporation Act). The Annual General Meeting may - in deviation from § 175 I 3 AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) - be held within twelve months of the end of the financial year. (§ 1 III, V COVMG).

Language: English
