Scott Mumby Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Mumby joins Korn Ferry from DXC Technology, a global information technology services and solutions company, where he was an account general manager. In this role, he oversaw Microsoft D365 system implementations and guided organizations through their digital transformation journey. He also led global technology-enabled organizational transformation and change projects at a global management consulting firm. In addition, he led organization design and succession efforts focused on large financial services sector mergers during his time at Bank of America. He has 15 years of experience leading organizations through digital change.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Scott Mumby has joined the firm as a senior client partner and global account lead in the firm’s Technology practice. He is based in Orange County.

“Scott brings to the firm a wealth of technology and organization strategy experience. He is all about bringing purpose, the right structure, and effective leadership to global organizations and embracing technology to drive success,” Esther Colwill, president, global Technology practice, Korn Ferry. “He also has invaluable knowledge of how digital transformation touches organizations and is skilled at working with leadership through related changing landscapes. Scott is going to be an excellent addition to the Korn Ferry team.”

Mumby has a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in organizational psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology.

