U. S. Steel Announces Sale of Transtar, LLC to Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC for $640 Million

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel” or the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to sell Transtar, LLC to an affiliate of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) (“FTAI”) for $640 Million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Upon completion of the sale, U. S. Steel will recognize key strategic benefits from the transaction, including:

  • Further align U. S. Steel’s operating focus on its core mining and steelmaking business under its Best for All strategy.
  • A new financial structure which will unlock immediate incremental value for U. S. Steel stockholders by monetizing a non-core asset. U. S. Steel plans to use the proceeds of the sale to further strengthen its balance sheet, including deleveraging.
  • An initial 15-year contract to maintain the existing operations at the six operating railroads that make up Transtar: the Gary Railway Company in Indiana; the Lake Terminal Railroad Company in Ohio; Union Railroad Company, LLC in Pennsylvania; Fairfield Southern Company, Inc. in Alabama; Delray Connecting Railroad Company in Michigan; and the Texas & Northern Railroad Company in Texas.

“By selling Transtar to an experienced railroad operator, U. S. Steel can better focus on our broader Best for All strategy,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “By monetizing our railroad assets at an implied multiple well above our existing valuation, we create immediate value for our stockholders. In addition, the strong partnership we have created with FTAI will ensure continued support of our steelmaking facilities with predictable and cost-effective railroad operations.”

Citi acted as U. S. Steel’s exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. Jones Day and Baker & Miller PLLC acted as U. S. Steel’s legal advisors on the transaction.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

