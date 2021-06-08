Ayurcann Expansion Continues with New Joint Venture with Largest Medical Cannabis Company in Israel

Company set to manufacture and sell proprietary products for Bazelet in Canada

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp to produce oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture agreement to manufacture proprietary products with Bazelet Nehushtan Ltd. and/or Bazelet Development and Technologies Ltd. (“Bazelet”), a licensed medical cannabis processor based in Israel.



Bazelet, one of the largest medical cannabis companies in Israel, has launched multiple lines of terpene-enriched cannabis oils, each one of which being specifically designed for one of various indications, symptoms and personal needs. The Company’s terpene-enriched products are optimized for woman health, for elderly population needs, for specific types of pains (muscle, joint, neuropathic), and for improved night sleep, et cetera. Bazelet has developed proprietary IP for formulations, infusing cannabis extracts and dry materials with terpenes. The joint venture agreement appoints Ayurcann as the Canadian manufacture of all Bazelet products to be sold in to the Canadian medicinal and recreational market.

“We are thrilled to secure this joint venture agreement which will enable us to introduce unique products into the Canadian marketplace,” said Igal Sudman, Ayurcann Chairman and CEO. “Getting here has taken a tremendous amount of work, but we are excited for the possibilities presented by working with global companies.”

“We recently had the opportunity to get to know the leadership at Bazelet, and from that came a new partnership which may have a tremendous impact on both companies,” he said. “We can’t wait to capitalize on the proprietary products for the Canadian market.”

Initially, Ayurcann will manufacture and distribute 3 different Bazelet products. “This deal provides us with an opportunity to continuously introduce new and exciting products to the Canadian marketplace,” Sudman said.

“We are open to and continue to look for those mutually beneficial industry focused partnerships,” Sudman said. “By working together, the industry can grow to new heights in terms of quality and profitability.”

As the company continues to explore international options, they are also working diligently to expand domestic operations and continues to look for new market possibilities and domestic partnerships to quickly grow in the cannabis industry.