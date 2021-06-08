 
Jenny Killeen Joins Cowen as Head of Human Resources

Industry veteran Jane Gerhard retiring

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Jenny Killeen has joined the company as Managing Director, Head of Human Resources, succeeding Jane Gerhard, who is retiring from the Company. In her role, Ms. Killeen will be responsible for the Company’s people strategy, including talent acquisition, retention and development. In addition, Ms. Killeen is joining Cowen’s Management Committee, comprised of senior executives from across the organization and responsible for the development and execution of Cowen’s long-term strategy. She will be based in New York and will have a dual reporting line to Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, and John Holmes, Chief Operating Officer.

“At Cowen, our people are our greatest asset,” said Mr. Solomon. “Jenny is a proven and innovative executive whose deep understanding of talent retention and fostering company culture, particularly in the financial services industry, has enabled her to build high-performance, purpose-driven teams and deliver exceptional results throughout her career. Her mentorship will be a valuable addition to Cowen as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Solomon continued, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Jane for her many years of partnership and dedication to all of us Cowen. Her tremendous leadership has enabled us to build and maintain an incredible culture during a period of rapid growth. Her contributions to the company will continue to have a long-lasting impact on our team. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”

“Cowen is fully invested in the success of its employees and clients, which is articulated through core values of Vision, Empathy, Sustainability and Tenacious Teamwork. I look forward to continuing to build on this approach and the firm’s efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable future in financial services,” said Ms. Killeen.

Prior to joining Cowen, Ms. Killeen spent five years at MSD Capital, L.P. where she held the role of Managing Director, Head of Human Capital. Previously, she spent four years at Pine River Capital Management where she most recently served as Managing Director, Global Head of Human Resources. Before that, Ms. Killeen spent three years at Plural Investments, LLC, as Managing Director of Human Capital, and 10 years at Merrill Lynch working in various roles within the Human Resources department. Ms. Killeen also serves on the Board of the Cornelia Connelly Center and as a Sponsoring Angel for 100 Women in Finance. She received a B.A. in English from Georgetown University and an M.A. in Social-Organizational Psychology from Columbia University.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

