SEB Adds “ContinYou GOLDEN” Voluntary Retiree Product to its FlexPlus Digital Marketplace

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is pleased to announce the addition of ContinYou GOLDEN, a digital retiree health benefits solution underwritten by The Co-operators that will be available to all SEB groups and members under administration. ContinYou GOLDEN provides health and dental coverage to retiring members and their families between the ages of 50 and 75.



SEB’s Digital Marketplace (“Marketplace”) digitizes the end-to-end business processes, including “education, marketing, enrolment, application, underwriting, approval, policy issuance, premium collection, premium distribution, commission distribution and claims administration”. The Marketplace features multiple unique “Digital Insurance Stores” that provide an online footprint which can be customized per insurer and/or plan sponsor preference. It allows the purchase of any Voluntary Benefit in minutes, versus the days and weeks that are typical to purchasing an insurance product. SEB Marketplace can be offered standalone or integrated into other FlexPlus modules including the enrolment and administration modules. The Marketplace will be available to SEB clients and Channel Partners.