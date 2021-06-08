SEB Adds “ContinYou GOLDEN” Voluntary Retiree Product to its FlexPlus Digital Marketplace
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is pleased to announce the
addition of ContinYou GOLDEN, a digital retiree health benefits solution underwritten by The Co-operators that will be available to all SEB groups and members under administration. ContinYou GOLDEN
provides health and dental coverage to retiring members and their families between the ages of 50 and 75.
SEB’s Digital Marketplace (“Marketplace”) digitizes the end-to-end business processes, including “education, marketing, enrolment, application, underwriting, approval, policy issuance, premium collection, premium distribution, commission distribution and claims administration”. The Marketplace features multiple unique “Digital Insurance Stores” that provide an online footprint which can be customized per insurer and/or plan sponsor preference. It allows the purchase of any Voluntary Benefit in minutes, versus the days and weeks that are typical to purchasing an insurance product. SEB Marketplace can be offered standalone or integrated into other FlexPlus modules including the enrolment and administration modules. The Marketplace will be available to SEB clients and Channel Partners.
ContinYou GOLDEN is offered as part of SEB Admin’s FlexPlus suite of Voluntary Products and will be available to all SEB clients across Canada, at launch on June 15, 2021. When SEB clients make this voluntary product available to their retiring employees, they will be providing an enhanced fully automated digital user experience and real-time issuance of policies. Employees can easily transition from their group health and dental plan to an individual health and dental policy for continued coverage in retirement. SEB estimates, that over 15% of plan members currently being administered on SEB’s FlexPlus environment are eligible for ContinYou GOLDEN.
About ContinYou GOLDEN
ContinYou Golden offers Comprehensive coverage that helps protect retiring employees and their families, including:
- Health and drug benefits
- Dental benefits
- Emergency travel medical benefits
ContinYou GOLDEN provides retirees continued protection and peace of mind with affordable, comprehensive benefits solution at no cost to the plan sponsor. Employees must apply for coverage within 60 days of their group coverage ending. Medical statements are not required. Enhanced coverage is also available for vision and dental services. ContinYou GOLDEN is offered to retirees nationally and supported by SEB’s fully bilingual infrastructure.
