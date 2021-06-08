Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Investment in Renewable Energy Company – Stardust Solar

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, the circular economy and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that it has completed the investment (the “Investment”) in the renewable energy company Stardust Solar (“Stardust”), a leading renewable energy company operating in the United States and Canada pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 8, 2021 between the Company and Stardust (the “SPA”).

Victory Square CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani said, “We are very excited to be investing in Stardust Solar.” “This strategic investment aligns with our Company’s vision of working with technology and sustainability influencers as we endeavour to eradicate damage to our environment and create a more sustainable and eco-friendly footprint.” Tejani continued “And, it’s not just an environmental issue, it’s an economic issue. The estimates going forward in terms of the size of the prize for companies that are in this game early, developing technologies and deploying technologies that address some of the carbon-related issues, is enormous.” “Victory Square continuously looks for returns to its stakeholders and the Company is very bullish with this investment in Stardust Solar,” said Tejani.