Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Investment in Renewable Energy Company – Stardust Solar
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, the circular economy and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that it has completed the investment (the “Investment”) in the renewable energy company Stardust Solar (“Stardust”), a leading renewable energy company operating in the United States and Canada pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 8, 2021 between the Company and Stardust (the “SPA”).
Victory Square CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani said, “We are very excited to be investing in Stardust Solar.” “This strategic investment aligns with our Company’s vision of working with technology and sustainability influencers as we endeavour to eradicate damage to our environment and create a more sustainable and eco-friendly footprint.” Tejani continued “And, it’s not just an environmental issue, it’s an economic issue. The estimates going forward in terms of the size of the prize for companies that are in this game early, developing technologies and deploying technologies that address some of the carbon-related issues, is enormous.” “Victory Square continuously looks for returns to its stakeholders and the Company is very bullish with this investment in Stardust Solar,” said Tejani.
Founded in 2017, Stardust Solar is a leader in renewable energy education in Canada, providing CSA/NABCEP approved design and installation training with hands-on experience. Stardust Solar is also one of the first companies in North America to offer a franchise opportunity dedicated to the installation of solar PV systems.
Highlights About Stardust Solar:
- Solar Network of over 2000+ trained professionals in Canada and USA (all trained and certified in renewable energies) – source: Stardust’s financial
- One of the Biggest Renewable Energy Education provider in Canada
- Recently Acquired the Canadian Solar Institute
- Training Courses in Solar PV Installation, EV Charger Installation, Solar Hot Water, Wind Energy, and Wave Energy
- CSA and NABCEP accredited training for those entering the renewable energy industry.
- Solar PV Installation Franchise Model (developed Dale & Lessmann LLP, a leading franchise law firm)
- Franchise Territories sold or reserved: Vancouver BC, Kamloops, BC, Prince George, BC, Edmonton, AB, Barrie/Muskoka, ON, and Halifax, NS
- SUNPOWER National Residential Dealer Agreement in Canada
- Future Proprietary Products in research and development
- Environmental Panels (Generate Energy from Sun and Rain Drops)
- Clothing made from Solar Cells
- Environmental Pledge - 10 trees planted in a country affected by deforestation for every solar panel installed, and 25 trees planted for every solar student certified
Today more than ever before, there is growing demand for qualified workers in the renewable energies industry. Stardust Solar’s intensive training curriculum has been reviewed and approved by CSA and NABCEP as qualified training to achieve the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems Certified (SPVC) Certification (NOC 7241) as well as the NABCEP Associates Degree. Our renewable energy training infrastructure transitioned perfectly to the deployment of our franchise model, allowing us to offer solar PV franchise licenses to our best students. With over 2,000 certified solar installers in our network and 100+ requests for franchisee licenses across Canada, Stardust Solar is poised for growth as one of the only renewable energy franchise players in North America.
