Big Ridge Gold Corp. Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement

Each FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share (an “ FT Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.18 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSX-V: BRAU) (“ Big Ridge ” or “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) as sole bookrunner in connection with a marketed best efforts private placement of up to 24,390,500 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.205 per FT Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5.0 million (the “Offering”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration of the Hope Brook Gold Project. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares comprising the FT Units will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Hope Brook Gold Project. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021, in an aggregate amount of not less that the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares comprising the FT Units.

The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada and the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about June 30, 2021 and is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As consideration for its services in connection with the Offering, Clarus will receive a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and broker warrants in an amount equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of FT Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each broker warrant will be exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.205 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.