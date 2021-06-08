 
checkAd

Big Ridge Gold Corp. Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:57  |  54   |   |   

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSX-V: BRAU) (“Big Ridge” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) as sole bookrunner in connection with a marketed best efforts private placement of up to 24,390,500 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.205 per FT Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5.0 million (the “Offering”).

Each FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through common share (an “FT Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.18 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration of the Hope Brook Gold Project. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares comprising the FT Units will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Hope Brook Gold Project. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021, in an aggregate amount of not less that the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares comprising the FT Units.

The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada and the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about June 30, 2021 and is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As consideration for its services in connection with the Offering, Clarus will receive a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and broker warrants in an amount equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of FT Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each broker warrant will be exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.205 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Big Ridge Gold Corp. Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSX-V: BRAU) (“Big Ridge” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) as sole bookrunner in connection …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:59 Uhr
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
14:37 Uhr
BARRICK GOLD: Spannende Phase läuft
14:32 Uhr
Goldplay Mining: Satellitenbilder liefern neue Aufschlüsse über Scottie West
14:30 Uhr
Millrock Announces Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Project, Sonora, Mexico
14:30 Uhr
REPEAT – Gold’n Futures Identifies Initial Area of Priority Gold Targets at the Hercules Project in Northern Ontario
14:00 Uhr
American Pacific Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement with Strategic Investor, Michael Gentile, CFA, and Provides Update on Warrant Exercises
14:00 Uhr
Azincourt Energy Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project
14:00 Uhr
Osisko Infill Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx
14:00 Uhr
Drilling at SFdLA Continues to Extend High Grade Mineralisation, with 17m at 4.3% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au and 108 g/t Ag (5.7% CuEq), including 3m at 18.9% Cu, 2.8 g/t Au and 431 g/t Ag (24% CuEq)
14:00 Uhr
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy’s Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project