EQ Inc. Announces Data Services Contract Engagement with One of Canada's Largest Integrated Media Companies

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  58   |   |   

LOCUS platform to provide data, AI and insights to leverage online and traditional audiences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a data services contract with one of Canada's largest media companies. The engagement, which will operate across multiple print, online and mobile platforms, represents a significant step forward for EQ as it adds another client to its roster of Canada's largest integrated media companies. These organizations will utilize the LOCUS platform ("LOCUS") to derive deeper insights from data analytics and intelligence executed across both online and offline channels. Integrated media companies understand the value of data and EQ's ability to provide solutions that further enhance their internal capabilities. This endorsement reinforces and further validates EQ's core strength of delivering value through data analytics and intelligence.

"We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic and sophisticated media group with the vision to recognize the strategic importance of data," said Mark Ditkofsky, Vice President of Data Solutions, EQ Works. "Our platform is positioned perfectly to address the needs of companies that understand the importance of data. Utilizing LOCUS for audience analysis, attribution reporting, customer classifications and enriching existing data sets will allow our client to more deeply understand their target customers who drive value for their business."

The engagement will utilize LOCUS to combine the client's digital customer data with EQ's rich real-world geospatial data sets and proprietary machine learning and AI tools, to provide insights and intelligence that create:

  • digital audience segment and customer classifications;
  • offline and online attribution reporting;
  • improved targeting and attribution for traditional advertising;
  • sophisticated reporting and predictive insights into consumer behavior; and
  • performance data and analytics to drive improved ROI.

As businesses continue to understand the essential impact that data will have on their overall strategy, platforms like LOCUS play an increasingly important role. Across all industries, demand for LOCUS continues to increase and EQ's data driven platforms are perfectly positioned to excel in this data driven age.

