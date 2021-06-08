Monument Health Delivers Optimal Patient Care with an Aruba Unified Network

Monument Health offers care in 33 medical specialties, serving 20 communities across western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming via six hospitals, eight specialty and surgical centers, and more than 40 medical clinics and care centers. To enable its 4,500+ physicians and caregivers to make better decisions and access critical information from wherever they work within the organization, Monument’s IT team knew that its aging network infrastructure had to be replaced.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Monument Health , a community-based, integrated healthcare system headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, has completed the first of its three year comprehensive network overhaul, replacing its Cisco equipment with an Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform)-based infrastructure , to help enable exceptional patient care.

“To capitalize on real-time data collection and communications, and to ensure that vital information won’t suffer from delays or disruption due to poor network performance, it was clear we needed a more modern and mobile-first approach,” said Stephanie Lahr, MD, CHCIO, and Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer for Monument Health.

While the IT team considered replacing its existing equipment with newer versions of the same, they quickly realized that the network had to become a foundational building block that would help meet the needs of their evolving healthcare system.

Said Lahr, “With the availability of real-time information, advancements in IoT that will necessitate connecting and tracking new devices, the push for more mobility, and the need to provide more consumer-centric facilities, the network had to become a unified foundation for these critical and still-evolving capabilities.”

Working with partner WrightCore for planning and implementation, Monument Health outfitted its new Heart & Vascular Institute building with an all-Aruba infrastructure, and began a three-year roll-out of Aruba solutions across all of its other facilities, starting with its flagship hospital in Rapid City. Monument is installing Aruba CX Series core switches in its two data centers, followed by Aruba Wi-Fi 6 access points and CX Series access switches across all locations, as well as ClearPass for network access control and policy management. In addition, the new Heart & Vascular Institute will utilize Aruba Location-Based Services to enable wayfinding in the facility.