KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas

KBC is a leading consultancy and software provider for energy, chemical, and offshore oil and gas operations. The company’s process simulation software is widely adopted across hydrocarbon processing facilities, playing a critical role in helping operators meet production goals and maximize profitability.

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and C3 AI (NYSE: AI) today announced that KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology from the BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) alliance to enhance KBC’s existing software portfolio for oil and gas process simulation, supply chain optimization, and energy management.

KBC will leverage BHC3 technology across KBC’s oil and gas portfolio, adding enterprise AI capabilities to their existing digital transformation software. Petro-SIM, KBC's leading process simulation software and optimization platform for driving excellence in facility performance and organizational productivity, has demonstrated bi-directional interoperability with the BHC3 AI Suite. By augmenting KBC’s simulation software with capabilities from BHC3, KBC will further help oil and gas assets improve process planning accuracy, deliver operational agility, and significantly reduce processing time.

These robust enterprise AI solutions will provide continuous automated updates to physics-based simulations through a flexible, extensible model that scales to any industrial configuration and environment, with benefits extending into the supply chain. KBC anticipates the enterprise AI-enabled solutions will generate significant annual economic value for customers, estimating that improved operations will yield more than $0.65 per barrel.

Yokogawa previously announced its adoption of the C3 AI Suite to enhance enterprise AI applications across its vertical industries, including power generation, renewables, mining and metals, and chemicals.

“Integration of enterprise AI capabilities into our current software will enable us to further and rapidly drive digital transformation for our customers,” said Shigeyoshi Uehara, KBC chief executive officer. “Working with domain experts for oil and gas specific applications will enable the people, process, and technology changes necessary for more efficient and productive operations.”

“KBC is a leader in digital solutions that transform processes for their customers, and the integration of our industry-leading enterprise AI solutions will continue to create greater efficiencies and productivity for those users,” said Uwem Ukpong, executive vice president of regions, alliances and enterprise sales at Baker Hughes. “BHC3’s scalable AI capabilities for the energy industry will augment KBC’s existing software and enable future application development. These solutions are focused on energy and highly engineered products, demonstrating further momentum for the BakerHughesC3.ai alliance as Baker Hughes continues to invest for growth in industrial digitization.”