 
checkAd

KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and C3 AI (NYSE: AI) today announced that KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology from the BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) alliance to enhance KBC’s existing software portfolio for oil and gas process simulation, supply chain optimization, and energy management.

KBC is a leading consultancy and software provider for energy, chemical, and offshore oil and gas operations. The company’s process simulation software is widely adopted across hydrocarbon processing facilities, playing a critical role in helping operators meet production goals and maximize profitability.

KBC will leverage BHC3 technology across KBC’s oil and gas portfolio, adding enterprise AI capabilities to their existing digital transformation software. Petro-SIM, KBC's leading process simulation software and optimization platform for driving excellence in facility performance and organizational productivity, has demonstrated bi-directional interoperability with the BHC3 AI Suite. By augmenting KBC’s simulation software with capabilities from BHC3, KBC will further help oil and gas assets improve process planning accuracy, deliver operational agility, and significantly reduce processing time.

These robust enterprise AI solutions will provide continuous automated updates to physics-based simulations through a flexible, extensible model that scales to any industrial configuration and environment, with benefits extending into the supply chain. KBC anticipates the enterprise AI-enabled solutions will generate significant annual economic value for customers, estimating that improved operations will yield more than $0.65 per barrel.

Yokogawa previously announced its adoption of the C3 AI Suite to enhance enterprise AI applications across its vertical industries, including power generation, renewables, mining and metals, and chemicals.

“Integration of enterprise AI capabilities into our current software will enable us to further and rapidly drive digital transformation for our customers,” said Shigeyoshi Uehara, KBC chief executive officer. “Working with domain experts for oil and gas specific applications will enable the people, process, and technology changes necessary for more efficient and productive operations.”

“KBC is a leader in digital solutions that transform processes for their customers, and the integration of our industry-leading enterprise AI solutions will continue to create greater efficiencies and productivity for those users,” said Uwem Ukpong, executive vice president of regions, alliances and enterprise sales at Baker Hughes. “BHC3’s scalable AI capabilities for the energy industry will augment KBC’s existing software and enable future application development. These solutions are focused on energy and highly engineered products, demonstrating further momentum for the BakerHughesC3.ai alliance as Baker Hughes continues to invest for growth in industrial digitization.”

Seite 1 von 2
Baker Hughes Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Baker Hughes

Diskussion: C3.ai Hype oder stehtiges Wachstum ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and C3 AI (NYSE: AI) today announced that KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology from the BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) alliance to enhance KBC’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas
07.06.21
New C3 AI Ex Machina Customers Experience Success with No-Code AI Anyone Can Use
04.06.21
Sam Alkharrat kommt als President und CRO zu C3 AI
03.06.21
United States Air Force RSO Expands Engagement With C3 AI as Strategic AI Platform
03.06.21
Sam Alkharrat Joins C3 AI as President and CRO
02.06.21
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
02.06.21
C3 AI und Shell erweitern ihre strategische Kooperation zur Umgestaltung der globalen Energie- und Rohstoffindustrie mit Enterprise AI
01.06.21
C3 AI and Shell Extend Strategic Collaboration to Reshape Global Energy and Resource Industries with Enterprise AI
01.06.21
Baker Hughes Delivers Largest Remote Operations Solution in Support of Aramco’s Ongoing Digital Transformation
27.05.21
Lieutenant General (Retired) Ed Cardon Joins C3 AI as Chair of Federal Systems