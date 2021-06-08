Diamond CBD Files Lawsuit Against T1 Payments In Nevada Court With Help of Nation Lawyers and Local Counsel

About the Case. On May 14, 2021, First Capital Venture Co. d/b/a Diamond CBD , Ltd. (the “Plaintiff”) filed an 8 count complaint against T1 Payments, LLC, its principal, Donald Kasdon, and others (the “Defendants”) in the District Court in Las Vegas, Clark County, Nevada, case number A-21-834626-B, for violations of federal and state law including fraud, conversion, theft, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment and declaratory relief (the “Complaint”).

In the Complaint, the Plaintiff maintains that the Defendants, among other issues, have wrongfully retained reserve funds belonging to the Plaintiff and failed to properly remit those funds to the Plaintiff under the terms and conditions of the written agreement between them. To expedite the case, Nevada counsel has requested a business court designation for this litigation.

Prior to filing the Complaint, First Capital Venture Co. had delivered a written demand for the return of $649,311.73 wrongfully held by the Defendants. Subsequently, the Defendants admitted to holding the funds, but to date have failed to return the funds belonging to the Plaintiff.

General legal counsel to First Capital Venture Co. is Jonathan Jaffe, Esquire, of Nation Lawyers Chartered, who announced the filing of the Complaint and initiation of the legal proceedings.

