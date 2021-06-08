 
Diamond CBD Files Lawsuit Against T1 Payments In Nevada Court With Help of Nation Lawyers and Local Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:05  |  28   |   |   

Nation Lawyers Chartered, as corporate counsel for its client, First Capital Venture Co. d/b/a Diamond CBD Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN), announced that it has spearheaded the concerted effort with Nevada counsel, Mincin Law, PLLC, , and special counsel, Global Legal Law Firm, Solana Beach, California, in filing legal proceedings against T1 Payments, LLC, et. al, a Nevada limited liability company.

About the Case. On May 14, 2021, First Capital Venture Co. d/b/a Diamond CBD, Ltd. (the “Plaintiff”) filed an 8 count complaint against T1 Payments, LLC, its principal, Donald Kasdon, and others (the “Defendants”) in the District Court in Las Vegas, Clark County, Nevada, case number A-21-834626-B, for violations of federal and state law including fraud, conversion, theft, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment and declaratory relief (the “Complaint”).

In the Complaint, the Plaintiff maintains that the Defendants, among other issues, have wrongfully retained reserve funds belonging to the Plaintiff and failed to properly remit those funds to the Plaintiff under the terms and conditions of the written agreement between them. To expedite the case, Nevada counsel has requested a business court designation for this litigation.

Prior to filing the Complaint, First Capital Venture Co. had delivered a written demand for the return of $649,311.73 wrongfully held by the Defendants. Subsequently, the Defendants admitted to holding the funds, but to date have failed to return the funds belonging to the Plaintiff.

General legal counsel to First Capital Venture Co. is Jonathan Jaffe, Esquire, of Nation Lawyers Chartered, who announced the filing of the Complaint and initiation of the legal proceedings.

About Nation Lawyers Chartered. Serving Florida from West Palm Beach to the Keys, and headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, outside Ft. Lauderdale, Nation Lawyers Chartered is a professional corporation comprised of a knowledgeable and experienced team of attorneys, paralegals, and support staff providing services in the numerous areas of federal and state law and regulation, including civil and criminal matters, immigration, real estate, family, consumer, business law and complex litigation.




